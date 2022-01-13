It’s been a little more than two weeks since the Aspen Board of Realtors filed a lawsuit against the city of Aspen seeking civil action to stop Ordinance 27 — the temporary moratorium on short-term rental business licenses and on most residential development permits unanimously passed by Aspen City Council during a Dec. 8 special meeting.
Still, other than City Attorney Jim True entering himself as counsel on behalf of the defendants in the case, there has been no substantive response filed in court answering to the suit.
“The city has been radio silent,” said Chris Bryan, of Garfield and Hecht, who represents ABOR. “We don’t know the reason. We have not heard from the city in any respect to the litigation that was filed two weeks ago.”
On Tuesday evening, Bryan filed a motion — accompanied by several exhibits detailing sworn affidavits, largely by community members attesting to the negative impacts they’re personally feeling from the moratorium — seeking injunctive relief to restrain the city from continuing to enforce Ordinance 27, passed as an emergency measure.
It’s the emergency aspect of the passage that Bryan and his clients — ABOR is an industry association representing more than 800 members and 500 affiliate members — contest.
“Everyone — I mean, everyone — agrees that we should have some sort of sensible regulations on short-term rentals. That’s not what this case is about; this case is about the misuse of local government’s emergency powers and how they did it,” Bryan said Wednesday. “They didn’t even notice their first reading on Dec. 7. Why not?”
By not doing so, he continued, the city broke the law.
“The city broke the law in three ways. It violated its own charter with its misuse of the emergency powers; it violated state law by not complying with a Colorado statute called the open meetings law; and it violated federal constitution due process rights,” Bryan continued.
The motion for injunctive relief echoes that contention.
“What the Ordinance, critically, does not state is why those circumstances constitute an ‘emergency’ that justifies adopting the Ordinance on an emergency basis instead of in the ordinary course,” the court document reads.
On Tuesday during their regular meeting, councilmembers asked staff to explore solutions to issues such as property tax inequity and a tendency to develop residential properties with the intention of starting a short-term rental. They also offered support for staff’s work thus far.
“What we seek is a lived-in community — people actually being able to live here,” Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said.
But, Bryan noted, at no point during Tuesday’s meeting did any councilmember or city staff person address the emergency nature of the initial ordinance, arguing that the lack of notice has since caused disturbance to community members’ economic livelihoods — a realization that, according to the court motion, Mesirow acknowledged.
“Those most impacted by the ordinance had no idea it was coming and no time to financially prepare since the ordinance went into effect in some 25 hours,” the motion reads. “... As Defendant Mesirow admitted, the ‘announcement came out of nowhere … and introduced a ton of stress.’”
Bryan in his motion also cited the Colorado Supreme Court in bolstering his reasons for his client seeking injunctive relief.
“Per the Colorado Supreme Court, there is a legitimate public interest in preventing ‘the indiscriminate invocation of the emergency provision, without giving the specifics as required,’” the motion outlines.
Meanwhile, city staff and council maintained Tuesday that the emergency moratorium has set the stage for a regulatory response to ensure alignment between the land-use code and the Aspen Area Community Plan — a document used to guide policy decisions throughout the Aspen area. The city will use input from Tuesday’s meeting and another on Feb. 1 to create a work plan that will shape the response from the council, staff and the community to such concerns.
Again, Bryan — and, by extension, ABOR — argues that setting that stage was done under illegal pretenses.
“This is the meat of the case. Because what this is about is trying to get an injunction from the court to stop enforcement or bar the city from enforcing the moratorium,” Bryan said. “The city broke the law.”
The case is next set on the Pitkin County District Court docket for Jan. 18.