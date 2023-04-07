Aspen Boy Scout Troop and Ship 201 is inviting the public, and especially past members, to a special event Monday evening that has several interesting facets.
The troop is celebrating its 40th anniversary at 7 p.m. at the Aspen Elks Lodge. A court of honor will be held to recognize the achievements of five members who earned their Eagle Scout designation. One of those five, Lilly Huggard, is the first female from the troop and the broader Three Rivers District to achieve the Eagle rank.
As if that isn’t enough, longtime local residents Dick Merritt and Richard Miller will be special guest speakers. Both men received their own Eagle rank in 1952.
To top off the special events, Merritt will be on hand for the awarding of the Eagle medal to his grandson, Sheldon Gentry.
Merritt, 87, said it will be special for him to see his 13-year-old grandson receive his Eagle Scout medal 71 years after Dick earned it.
“He’s the third generation of scouting in my family,” Merritt said. Dick’s dad earned Eagle rank in 1916, just four years after Boy Scouts of America was formed.
Merritt earned his Eagle rank at age 17 while growing up in Washington state. He is proud his grandson earned it at such an early age.
“I told him that he’s an Eagle Scout for life,” Merritt said.
Troop 201 has other events planned throughout 2023 to mark its anniversary. “This is just our kick-off event,” said Lyn Bair, a previous assistant scoutmaster and current committee chair.
She said hundreds of kids have participated with the troop over the 40 years. Fewer than 10% have earned their Eagle rank. It requires earning at least 21 merit badges, fulfilling leadership roles, demonstrating the Scout Oath and Law and completing a service project.
The scouts earning Eagle rank are Luke Balko, Connor Stephen and Keyton Young, in addition to Lilly Huggard and Sheldon Gentry. Their achievements make 35 youth from the troop earning Eagle rank. Bair said five additional scouts could meet the standards by the end of the year.
“We could maybe have 40 Eagle Scouts in 40 years,” he said.
Huggard, 18, a senior at Aspen High School, joined Sea Scout Ship 201 in 2019 after her older brother persuaded her to give scouting a try. The Sea Scouts are more or less the same as Boy Scouts with more of an emphasis on water activities, she said.
Huggard couldn’t speak more highly of her experiences in scouting. When she joined she was shy to the point of being anti-social, she said. Participating in Sea Scouts brought her out of that shell and helped her develop leadership skills that she feels will be useful all her life.
“I’m definitely not the same person as when I started with the scouts,” she said. “Without it, I would probably be a follower instead of a leader.”
Early on, she felt she was treated differently by the boys and young men in the troop because she is a female.
“Most of the time it was just me locally,” she said of female participation.
Once she proved she belonged in the troop, she was accepted, she said. She is very outdoor oriented so she enjoyed earning badges that involved outdoor activity, such as target shooting and rafting. She is also interested in art and put that to use with her community service project to create what she hopes will become a tradition at Aspen High School.
The school lost some of its old traditions in a renovation, Huggard said. One such tradition was allowing only the seniors to hang out on a boat docked in the school lunchroom. The boat headed to different waters after a renovation so Huggard came up with the idea of displaying two long boards with the seniors’ handprints displayed. She hopes the boards will be hung up in the lunchroom.
She is proud of becoming the first female in Troop 201 to earn the Eagle rank and hopes it inspires other girls and young women to get involved.
She can remain affiliated with the Sea Scouts as a youth until age 21, which she plans to do. She will also attend Colorado Mountain College to pursue an accounting degree.
Merritt attested to Huggard’s leadership skills. She helped Merritt’s grandson with land navigation, a skill that led to a merit badge.
Merritt, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, is well known in the Roaring Fork Valley for his efforts to honor U.S. military veterans for their service. He said it will be an honor to recognize the Eagle Scouts for their efforts and service as well.
Helping lead Monday’s event will be Michael Bair, Troop Scoutmaster since 2011, and Cristian Joya, Skipper of the Sea Scout Ship since 2020.