Aspen residents and visitors can expect a Fourth of July this year like they’ve never experienced before. In light of fire restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Independence Day will not feature a fireworks display or a traditional parade.
The city of Aspen and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will host a reimagined, “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade” throughout the downtown business core from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The public will be invited to stroll through the stationary parade at their leisure. Following the parade, families can enjoy live music, games, street performers and a laser light show.
“The goal is to have more of a street party,” city of Aspen Director of Events and Marketing Nancy Lesley said. “Hopefully it’s just a big, fun block party that people can move in and out of, really at their comfort level. Instead of standing in one place, they can choose where they want to go and what they want to do and what they want to see.”
The stationary parade will consist of patriotic displays at various locations. There will also be exhibits featuring the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Endless Pawsibilities and Aspen Junior Hockey. With the street dancing, face painting and games all set up nearby, Lesley said the word that comes to her mind is “interactive.” A full schedule of the day’s events in Aspen and more information can be found at www.aspen4th.com.
The parade will also feature kids on bikes and the Grand Marshal recognition, as in years past. Katherine Sand, this year’s grand marshal, will travel through the stationary parade at 10 a.m. Sand was nominated for the role in recognition of her efforts organizing and directing the weekly food distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of Aspen Family Connections, as previously reported.
“I think it’s just an incredibly positive sign that Aspen is fully open for business again,” Sand said. “I find it exciting and also kind of poignant, when you think about where we were last year at this time. I’m just gonna feel celebratory, as I expect everybody will. To be out and about and vaccinated and safe is such a privilege.”
Pitkin County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions and no fireworks will be allowed at the event. Downvalley, Garfield County reduced its fire restrictions to Stage 1 beginning today, but Garfield County Emergency Operations Commander Chris Burnholdt said that the fireworks ban remains in effect.
The city of Glenwood Springs will host a Fourth of July celebration at Two Rivers Park from noon to 6 p.m. There will be live music, games, food and face painting, but there will be no fireworks display. Likewise, personal fireworks will not be allowed at the event.
ACRA and the city of Aspen are also taking this opportunity to reexamine Independence Day celebrations in Aspen. After a canceled celebration last year and an altered one this year, ACRA and the city are asking for community feedback about what the event means to them and how it can be improved in the future. The survey includes a narrative about the project, a questionnaire and a creative ideas section. Community members can take the survey by visiting www.aspencommunityvoice.com/reimagineaspen4th.
“I am just really looking forward to hearing what the community wants: what they hold dear, what is most important to them,” Lesley said.