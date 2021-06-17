A prominent Aspen broker is suing a longtime restaurateur for allegedly cutting her out of the sale of a high-profile downtown business — ostensibly robbing her not only of her commission, but also that of the buyer’s broker, according to a lawsuit filed in Pitkin County Court on Wednesday.
Angi Wang, a commercial and residential real estate broker, maintains that Piñons Restaurant owner Rob Mobilian enlisted her services to sell his business in February of 2020. After spending the better part of last year seeking and vetting prospective buyers, Wang said she introduced and connected Mobilian with Florida restaurateur Angelo Elia in October 2020.
“After learning the identity of Mr. Elia, and that Mr. Elia was located in Florida, defendant Mobilian took it upon himself to go see Mr. Elia in person and visit his Florida restaurant Casa D’Angelo,” the lawsuit details.
From then onward, Wang alleges that “Mobilian and Mr. Elia began communicating directly thereafter to negotiate the sale of Piñons restaurant,” and that she was removed from the deal in its entirety. The sale closed this spring, with Casa D’Angelo slated to open within the next few weeks, for an undisclosed amount that exceeds $1 million.
Wang said neither she nor the buyer’s agent — local real estate broker Sara Halferty — have received any commission fees or compensation for their services. Halferty, who could not be reached Wednesday afternoon by the Aspen Daily News’ press time, brought Elia to Wang as an interested buyer last fall, according to the lawsuit.
Traditionally, the payment structure is that the seller (Mobilian) would pay the commission to the listing broker (Wang), who would then compensate the buyer’s broker (Halferty) accordingly, Wang explained.
“So Sara was expecting to get paid from me for bringing these people,” Wang said. “We’re not working for fun. This is our living; this is how we support our families and do what we do. This is why we do what we do. This is how I make a living.”
Mobilian, when reached via phone Wednesday afternoon, declined to comment on the lawsuit or the allegations against him.
“I’ll let the courts decide the matter, and hopefully I’ll have a comment after that,” Mobilian offered.
While the agreed-upon commission is deserved, Wang maintains, “it’s not even about the money — it’s about the principle of it.”
“I’m not a litigious person. I’ve never sued anybody in my entire life. I’ve been taken advantage of my whole life by privileged, white men and I’ve never done anything about it and I’m finally standing up for myself,” she said. “I want to take the high road. It’s been painful for me. You think I want to be in a lawsuit? It’s the worst. It brings a very negative light to your life to be stuck in a lawsuit, and it’s very expensive. But I need to stand up for myself — and not even just for myself, but for other women — like Sara.”
A local real estate broker of 14 years, Wang specializes in commercial activity in Aspen’s downtown core.
Wang alleges that after explaining to Mobilian the unique aspects of the Aspen market — and that she is often compensated more than 10% commission on the sale of a business, noting that some brokers charge 20% — she agreed to accept a reduced commission of 10% and presented Mobilian with a Commission Agreement to Defendants.
“Ms. Wang sent a Commission Agreement to Defendants on multiple occasions. Each time she was assured by Mr. Mobilian that the signature was simply a formality, and that he would eventually sign and return the Commission Agreement,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Wang naively believed Defendant Mobilian and continued to work to sell Piñon’s Restaurant. At all times the Defendants behaved as if the Commission Agreement was valid and enforceable.”
It continues: “Even without the Defendants’ signatures, Ms. Wang and the Defendants have an enforceable Commission Agreement because the existence and terms of this Commission Agreement were affirmed by Defendants through word and deed many times.”
The lawsuit outlines instances in which Mobilian went along with the process as though Wang would be compensated for her services. It was not until Mobilian allegedly visited Elia at his restaurant in South Florida that he suggested anything otherwise, Wang said.
By this time, Wang said Mobilian sent her a text message saying he is unwilling to give up 10% of his life’s work, and that the national average commission for sale of a business sale is closer to 4 to 6%. Mobilian then said that he may be willing to pay 5%, Wang said, “but then I never heard from him again.”
“He avoided my phone calls, avoided my texts, just avoided communication altogether,” she said. When Mobilian did eventually respond, he said he did not think the deal would go through after all, while in fact courting the would-be buyers and negotiating terms of the sale behind her back, Wang said.
Because the sale of Piñons Restaurant was not listed or publicly known, the marketing and negotiation with prospective buyers were handled in a highly confidential manner, according to the lawsuit.
To maintain its confidentiality, Wang said she vetted more than 20 interested parties last year and narrowed the group down to 7 or 8 prospective buyers, who were then invited to enter into a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.
“Wang met with at least six potential buyers to go over Piñon’s Restaurant financials. These meetings were held in person so that the confidential financial information was not email or left in her possession,” the lawsuit states. “[Defendant] Mobilian made no independent efforts to sell Piñon’s Restaurant.”
When the first iteration of a lawsuit came to fruition, Wang said Mobilian attempted to settle at an amount that was less than one-tenth of what she was originally promised. She called the offer “offensive” and did not accept it.
“Plaintiff conferred valuable services on the Defendants that enabled them to consummate a business transaction that generated Defendants substantially more than one million dollars,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ actions were frivolous, vexatious, groundless, and they have been stubbornly litigious, which has caused Plaintiff unnecessary trouble and expense.”
Although not the outcome for which she had hoped, Wang believes wholeheartedly that taking a stance, even through litigation, is the right move.
“I think more people need to stand up for themselves and fight for what’s right — especially women,” Wang said. “If all women did this, we wouldn’t get pushed around as much.”