Local recipients of the CARES Act Payroll Protection Program have eight weeks to spend those funds on staff or the money is turned from a grant to a loan. In a town that normally would be shuttering its windows for two months, it’s a good thing, with bad timing.
Jason Taets, president of Timberline Bank in Aspen, said the goal is to get as much of the federal funding into the local economy as possible. But the timing of the program means the money is coming in when much of the hospitality industry would be locking up for the season.
“It's kind of unfortunate for a lot of the seasonal businesses. That’s just a total byproduct of when it went live. It went live in April and it was gone in 10 days so if you want a piece of it you have to get in, and then once you get the money you are on the clock for eight weeks. Those eight weeks happen to be a very quiet eight weeks in Aspen,” Taets said.
There is a strict set of parameters that regulate how the money can be forgiven. If businesses don’t spend all the money in time, or choose to spend less than 75 percent on payroll, it is converted to a loan instead of a grant, and must be paid back within two years at 1 percent interest.
For Aspen’s seasonal businesses, which rely on a lucrative March that was cut short this year, paying staff at a time they would otherwise be closed sets up yet another financial conflict.
“I can certainly appreciate that there are businesses in this town where the timing really couldn’t have been worse in terms of having to spend that money on payroll,” Taets said.
The money was allocated so quickly that Congress has passed a second measure allocating another $300 billion to the program; applications open up again today. The proverbial shot clock for spending the money starts when it hits company bank accounts after the loan is approved by a bank.
Taets said with funds being so scarce, it’s a gamble to wait and apply later in the season, even though it would be more helpful to have to have the timeline for putting money into payroll line up with Aspen’s expected summer reopening.
“These funds are being claimed so quickly that if you try to wait and time it until you are back and busy and fully working again” the funds may not be available, he said. “It’s definitely a thing because you have to get in and reserve your piece of the pie, because the money is running out.”
The CARES Act passed through Congress at lightning speed with the intent of bracing the economy during the stay-at-home orders enacted nationwide. There was not time to consider each community’s specific economic needs.
“That’s an unfortunate side effect of having the federal government design these programs and then we have to try and use it here in Aspen,” Taets said. “We have a unique economy compared to most places.”
Banks are still waiting for a final document that explains the exact parameters that determine whether a business will have the funds forgiven or not. Those guidelines are expected to be released today, and Taets hopes they will come with many answers that he can pass along to clients about the specifics of spending the money and the timeline to do so.
“It’s changed so many times since we first started hearing about it. Every time you change stuff on the fly it confuses people,” he said. “We haven’t seen the final final rules. I think a lot of people are getting a little bit frustrated by these finer details of how it’s supposed to work. We don’t really have concrete answers on a lot of that stuff yet.”
Jimmy Yeager would typically close his eponymous restaurant for a week or two during this time. Instead, he has stayed up and running during the COVID-19 shutdowns, providing takeout and delivery service.
He said the PPP is not perfect, but it helps to support the health of his business and his employees.
“As someone who received the loan, who wants it forgiven, I am being paid by the government to pay my employees to sit at home and be safe,” Yeager said.
Employers must keep the same number of staff and pay them at least 75 percent of what they were making leading up to the shutdown. In Aspen, that means seasonal workers have the chance to earn more than they would have in the slow months. With no guarantee that wages will go back up as they typically do come summer, the mandate lets the local workforce plan ahead.
“What is the possible negative of being able to pay an entire staff winter wages during April and May so they can save money for what we know will be a very sluggish summer?” Yeager said.
Companies also can use a portion of the funds toward rent, which, coupled with a city rent relief program, could be a make or break for making it through the unknown length of closures. The local public health order that shut down the city’s restaurants and hotels is expected to be extended before it expires this Thursday.
Even if restrictions are lifted on the hospitality industry in the next couple of months, Aspen’s large events such as JAS June, Food and Wine Classic and Aspen Ideas Festival have all been canceled.
And while the prospects for the summer economy are unknown, the same restaurants that were forced to close in March will close again as they always do during the fall offseason. Yeager said making sure that employees don’t burn through all of their allotted unemployment benefits early in the year is another advantage to paying staff, even if they are not working right now.
“This takes into account their ability to earn unemployment benefits in the fall, when we really anticipate that we will either be closed for an extended period of time or our employees will be forced into part-time situations,” Yeager said.
He has thoroughly read the bill and consulted with other local experts. He said he is not interested in converting the grant to a loan, and would caution other business owners to be extremely wary of taking on new bills at this time.
“I believe that debt should be avoided by small businesses at all costs. You just do not want to load your shoulders with debt, especially short-term debt,” Yaeger said.
And while the PPP payload and quick timeline to spend it may be poorly timed for Aspen’s seasonal businesses, they are also the most familiar with the feast or famine nature of income.
“Businesses that have stuck around for a long time have figured out how to smooth out the ebb and the flow of seasonality,” he said.
After closing his doors in early March, Adam Malmgren, general manager and co-owner of Mi Chola restaurant, reopened for takeout service last week.
As the early reports of COVID-19 community spread were released, he spoke with his staff and decided to shut down completely in order to give everyone the time to quarantine completely and focus on their health.
“Everyone had such high exposure leading up to it,” Malmgren said. “We were really trying to do the right thing by the community.”
But the decision meant a big loss for the restaurant and the staff heading into the offseason.
“The height of winter and summer is what makes it so that we can stay open through the offseason, what was the last month of consistent business,” he said. “March is a bread-and-butter month.”
Being a recipient of the PPP loan allowed Malmgren the opportunity to reopen, including paying staff for days of prep time ahead of the first sales because the menu items are all made from scratch with multiday cooking processes.
“That made it a lot less of a gamble for us to open because of the overhead alone just to make the food ready to serve,” he said.
Like Yeager, Malmgren is not interested in using the funding as a loan. He wants it all to be forgiven, so he is following all of the mandates closely, even as they are still being ironed out.
“Some of it is open to interpretation, there is not an exact rule, but then there are all of these dire consequences. So we are trying to tread lightly as we go. We are easing into it, easing staff back and really trying to feel our way through,” Malmgren said. “When you are dealing with something to the tune of thousands of dollars that could either be a loan or a grant you want to be sure; you don’t want to land in the gray area and have it flop the wrong way.”
Malmgren does not close his restaurant during the offseasons, and he said it’s been good to see the regular customers come to the take-out window now that they have reopened. Once the PPP money runs out, the question remains if local businesses can make it through summer in Aspen without tourists.
“It covers us for eight weeks and after that we are kind of on our own,” he said. “It’s not going to bounce back full time so we really gotta think about the long term of remaining open as a business for the foreseeable future.”
He is reminded of the feeling of opening the restaurant for the first time.
“This is running a restaurant. They are terrifying, amazing, incredible, depressing, exciting and that’s the first hour of your day,” Malmgren said. “The one thing that gives me confidence is this community. They show you so much love. As soon as people are allowed to be out and about I’m positive we will be able to bounce back.”