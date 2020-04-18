Fifty years ago this Wednesday, 10 percent of the American population hit the streets, parks and other public gathering spots to advocate for better, more sustainable environmental practices.
Set amid a global pandemic and government-mandated stay-at-home restrictions, Earth Day 2020 will look a lot different than its April 22, 1970 inception.
But climate activists at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hope people recognize parallels between the COVID-19 and climate crises, and use the time at home to take tangible actions to reduce their carbon footprint.
“There’s so many similarities between the coronavirus and the climate crisis: They’re kind of existential for a while, you can’t see it, you can’t grasp it, and then all of the sudden we’re in it, and it’s too late. We didn’t prepare for this,” ACES development director Christy Mahon said Friday. “I hope people are connecting this with the climate crisis and [realizing] that if we don’t do anything, we will be in this same spot.”
In partnership with a number of local and national organizations, ACES on Thursday launched its “7 days of climate action” campaign that provides information and tools to help people combat climate change from home.
Also comparing the climate crisis to that of the coronavirus, ACES events and donor outreach manager Ali Hager said she hopes people realize through the pandemic the extent to which individual actions can make a difference.
“When it comes to things like coronavirus and climate, we’re in a world where every action counts, and that impact is amplified more than it typically is. We have either a challenge or an opportunity, and I see it as this huge opportunity where individual actions are being so recognized,” Hager said Friday. “I think a lot of the time there is this resounding notion that people are either helpless or that their personal actions don’t matter because it all comes down to something larger that we don’t really have control over. But this is such an opportunity for people to see what they can do as individuals and how that adds up to this cohesive whole.
Echoing her colleagues’ sentiment, ACES marketing manager Bowman Leigh noted another connection that she views between the two crises is the emphasis on focusing on what is considered “essential.”
“It’s really interesting how quarantine and the coronavirus have almost clarified what really matters, in so many ways,” Leigh said.
Added Hager: “Coronavirus has simplified things and brings you back to the essentials – from what are the essential foods that you need this week to stay alive, [to] what are the essentials for your mental health.
For many in the Roaring Fork Valley, naturally, this goes back to the environment in myriad ways.
ACES kicked off its campaign Thursday asking for pledges to support the “Global Deal for Nature,” while Friday prompted people to calculate their carbon footprint. Mahon said she hopes there are people like her who have wanted to do this for a while, and now, stuck at time, finally have the time.
Today ACES challenges people to reduce their waste; tomorrow is to complete the Center for Resource Efficiency scavenger hunt in one’s home or business; Monday is to commit to eating less meat; and Tuesday is to pledge and register to vote.
Capping off the initiative, the proposed Earth Day action Wednesday is to “stop the money pipeline.” And a bonus action? “Fight for clean air.” All of the actions, tips, tools and more information can be found at aspennature.org.
ACES encourages participants to share their journey on social media using the hashtag #ACESEarthDay or by tagging @ACESAspen or @AspenCenterforEnvironmentalStudies.
“We love to see what people are doing, but also [posting] really helps build momentum, Leigh said. “Sharing is more impactful than you might think.”