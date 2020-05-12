Aspen City Council looked to a future that involves open restaurants, hotels and visitors during Monday night’s work session. Though the five representatives expressed concern about a mismanaged economic reopening leading to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, they gave the OK to help finance a $1 million marketing campaign led by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, aimed at attracting tourists to town.
Now that the state and local governments have lifted the strict stay-at-home public health orders, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said that leaders are walking a fine line between the health of the economy and the health of the public.
“We have to accept that it will come back,” Hauenstein said of the novel coronavirus.
Hauenstein was critical of the lack of clarity around a reopening phasing schedule, and the system used to track community spread of COVID-19. Councilmember Rachel Richards echoed that sentiment, especially when it comes to being able to turn to community wide testing, even for members of the public who are asymptomatic.
“All the things that are supposed to make for a safe opening just aren't in place and I think that is beyond frustration for all of us,” Richards said.
The Pitkin County Board of Public Health supported a proposal that would allow local restaurants to expand capacity ahead of the rest of the state if approved by the Governor, and by the end of the month local lodges are allowed to reopen at limited capacity.
The “safer at home” phase of public health orders began over the weekend, allowing for an increased size in public gatherings, and the reopening of non-essential businesses that can prove adherence to social distancing guidelines.
“We did a major reopening this weekend,” said Councilmember Ann Mullins. “To not wait at least three weeks until we do the next reopening, I think it’s a mistake.”
She pointed out that local public health officials have repeatedly acknowledged that introducing people from outside the community will likely come with a rise of COVID-19 cases.
“Once we start bringing in visitors, that will have the biggest impact on us,” Mullins said.
Yet, the full council expressed its support for lending money to ACRA from the general fund, and allowing for a dip into a reserve tourism budget, in order to keep Aspen at the forefront of travelers’ minds.
Eliza Voss, director of marketing for the chamber, presented council with an updated outreach strategy for keeping visitors coming to Aspen in the near and long term. Just like the council, Voss said the chamber has been walking the line to ensure public safety.
“It's definitely a delicate balance between starting the economy and public health. Of course we want all of those things to be in harmony,” Voss said.
ACRA maintains a separate pot of money for its destination marketing, paid for through a portion of lodging sales tax collected by the city of Aspen. With the March shut down of all accommodations, and the unknown timeline for the reintroduction of commercial lodging, ACRA is predicting a $1.4 million loss to that fund this year.
There is a provision that ACRA may dip into additional reserves should it take a hit that is 5% or greater, but that fund transfer must be approved by city council. ACRA has requested $300,000 from the reserves, along with a $200,000 loan from the city’s general fund to go to marketing Aspen for summer and fall visitors.
The chamber would use $500,000 from its own coffers as well for the $1 million campaign.
Voss told the council that in the time since stay at home orders were put into place, ACRA canceled the roll out of its planned spring marketing campaign and instead switched gears to “keeping the dream of travel alive.”
Locally, the chamber has been a conduit for the businesses community and the government to plan immediate responses to the economic shutdown, including convening the task force that helped inform the rent assistance program that is helping local businesses and landlords.
The ACRA website has been used as a one-stop-shop for locals to find up-to-date information on public health orders and provide a list of businesses that remain open. To the visitors, the messaging read, “Now is not the right time, but when it is, we look forward to welcoming you back.”
Now, Voss says, that branding can change to highlight all the reasons that Aspen is uniquely ideal as a destination during a pandemic.
“As we know, the visitor is looking to get outside,” Voss said. “The messaging here is the restorative power of nature that you can find in Aspen [and the] physical distancing possibilities that are available in our wide open spaces.”
Voss stressed that the marketing measures will remain in line with public health orders, focusing first on second homeowners and then on Coloradans, who can make the trip in their vehicles. She said ACRA wants to be able to hit go on the regional campaign as soon as possible, as other nearby resorts have a similar strategy, and places like Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs and Estes Park have earlier reopening dates on their lodging than Aspen does.
“The entire state will be competing to attract those regional drivers,” she said.
Hauenstein was the most enthusiastic supporter of loaning the money for the marketing campaign. He said he didn’t know how anyone couldn’t support efforts to bring tourist dollars into town.
“Now is not a time to cut back on the marketing,” Hauenstein said.
Mayor Torre was more cautious. He said that he was confident that Aspen will not be falling off the map as a desirable destination. He asked that the marketing materials include acknowledgement that visitors need to be precautious and adhere to public health orders when they are in town.
“We want their cooperation as we get back to businesses and we start seeing more person-to-person contact happening in our community,” Torre said.
Voss assured him that the campaign would include information about community expectations, as well as information pamphlets and masks that can be distributed to hotels to provide to all visitors.
“We want it to be slow, purposeful, mindful and safe for our community,” she said.
The council will have to formally appropriate the funds during a regularly scheduled meeting but all expressed that they would be approving the $500,000 loan.