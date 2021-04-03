The Aspen Chapel Gallery, in its 35th year, is in many ways an embodiment of community.
The gallery, which will unveil its 225th show this month, is among a handful of spaces in the Roaring Fork Valley that exclusively showcases the work of local artists.
As part of its mission and history, the gallery also boasts a philanthropic tradition of collaborating with a valley nonprofit, which then receives a portion of the show’s proceeds.
Aspen Chapel Gallery on April 14 will debut SALUTE!, a mixed media show in partnership with Huts for Vets, an organization that offers a unique therapy wilderness program to our country’s veterans.
Equal parts impassioned by the healing properties of the outdoors and alarmed by the suicide rate among veterans in the U.S., longtime local Paul Andersen founded the nonprofit in 2013 as a way to offer veterans with a special and unique program.
At that time, 18 veterans on average were committing suicide every day, Andersen recalled Friday. Today, that number is 22.
“That is what inspired me to found the organization in 2013. I viewed this as a national tragedy and crisis,” Andersen said. “The fact that [the suicide rate has] only grown since then is really alarming.”
Enter: Huts for Vets, which was established on the philosophy and science that nature offers healing and calming properties. The organization’s approach is unique among veteran programs because it weaves wilderness therapy with philosophical discussions, physical challenges and camaraderie within Aspen’s 10th Mountain Division of Huts. The program is free to men and women veterans who have suffered trauma as a result of their service.
“The people who we put on the front lines for our security and our foreign policies give their all in their duty and then come home and suffer this crippling isolation,” said Andersen, who serves as the executive director of Huts for Vets. “And then there is a lack of understanding, from a civilian counterpart, of what [veterans] went through and what their service entailed.”
Sharing the valley’s awe-inspiring backyard with those who have served as a means of peace and healing is one way to try to give back.
SALUTE!, the title of the upcoming exhibition, is of course also a nod to veterans.
“Their work is really important,” said Tom War, a veteran himself and Aspen Chapel Gallery co-director.
While Aspen Chapel has been a partner and supporter of the nonprofit for years, Ward was particularly moved by a performance a few years ago in which fellow veterans shared their own lived experiences. But he credited gallery curator Kathy Honea for engaging with Huts for Vets this time around.
With a broader theme of nature guiding the artists’ work, SALUTE! will feature a mix of familiar and fresh faces — including Andersen’s wife, Lu Krueger-Andersen. Local artists Pepper Weinglass and Teal Wilson will also showcase their work for the first time. Returning creatives include Honea, Sheila Babbie, Bill Gruenberg, Heather Lafferty, Summers Moore, Marina Romanov and Don Stuber. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Stuber in 2017 shared and discussed his photography work, “Vietnam: Then and Now,” at Aspen Chapel Gallery.
“I think the significance of the chapel gallery is that we give local artists a place to show their art,” said Ward, who has been with the gallery since its inception.
Krueger-Andersen — a lifelong psychotherapist who picked up painting in her mid-60s — is a perfect example. On Friday, the newly minted artist dropped off seven of her serene oil paintings at Aspen Chapel Gallery.
“It’s been quite the learning curve,” she said that afternoon, “but I’m really fascinated by the whole process.”
SALUTE! — “a visually stimulating and uncommon show,” said gallery co-director Michael Bonds— will open to a reception with artists in attendance 4 to 7 p.m. April 14. The exhibition, which is sponsored by anonymous donors, will run through May 26. Ten percent of the show’s proceeds will benefit Huts for Vets.
Ward on Friday noted his gratitude for the community’s support throughout the past three and a half decades.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Ward said, “and we hope to continue down the road.”