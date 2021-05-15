Disputes about who should have shouldered the cost of a new roof at the Aspen Chapel have strained the relationship between two Aspen entities to the point where it’s proving difficult to continue sharing it.
The leadership at both Aspen Chapel and Aspen Jewish Congregation — who since 1989 have shared the space at the roundabout — have expressed a hope that their respective organizations can find a way forward together.
“We would love to be able to resolve everything amicably. There’s a disagreement about the terms of our agreement and how best to move forward, but we hope to,” AJC Executive Director Jason Schnissel said Friday.
In a Friday email he sent to the community, AJC President Craig Navias’ words held more gravitas in describing the situation.
“It is with a heavy heart that I feel obliged to inform you that our relationship with the Aspen Chapel has deteriorated to the point where they appear to have taken the first step towards evicting our congregation from the home where we’ve worshiped for more than 30 years,” Navias begins his message.
But Barbara Owen, who serves on the Aspen Chapel Board of Trustees, maintained Friday that no eviction notice has been served, nor does she or her peers wish to see one in the future. Rather, the majority of the Aspen Chapel Board of Trustees served a demand for compliance or possession related to unpaid rent from the AJC.
“They received a letter of demand for compliance. It’s not a letter for eviction. We too hope that we can come to some kind of a solution,” she said.
In 1989, the Aspen Chapel board and the AJC came to a 99-year agreement that would allow the latter a permanent space for services, events and offices, and the AJC was given two representative seats on the board. At that time, the AJC paid 33% of the building’s maintenance and operating costs. Over the years, as the congregation grew, so too did its financial contributions to the chapel, to 40%.
That’s according to the history outlined in an email from the Aspen Chapel leadership Friday evening, in response to Navias’ earlier message.
“In 1989, the AJC provided a one-time $100,000 contribution to support the Chapel building. In 1995 funds were raised by the AJC to build a new classroom, a rabbi’s study and a vault to store the Torah,” the later email explains. “In the 1990s the AJC shared in needed repairs to the roof, windows, and sanctuary. They also shared the expenses of a new boiler in 2018.”
But when in 2020 — in part because the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered public spaces and so the chapel building was vacant and in part because of low, long-term interest rates making the timing of project particularly viable — the chapel board pursued replacing the wood-shake roof, the AJC did not agree to share those costs, per the Aspen Chapel email.
“Not able to gain agreement with the AJC, the [chapel board] made the decision to replace the roof, funding 100% of the costs. The new roof was completed in September 2020,” it continues. “Without the participation of the AJC in meeting the roof repair bill, the [chapel board] established an increased monthly rent for the AJC. A portion of the rent will cover shared operating and maintenance costs. In addition, a portion of the rent will cover the shared 2020 roof replacement, as well as fund a reserve to cover upcoming major repairs such as the stained-glass windows.”
And therein lies the impasse. Navias said in his email to the congregation that “since last spring, our two organizations have been disputing some of the terms of [our] agreement, which has now led to the Chapel insisting that not only do we have no valid agreement but that we can only remain in the space under the terms that they dictate.”
While the attorneys work out the back-and-forth details, the AJC is again meeting in-person for Friday evening services — just not at the chapel. In that, the timing is a bit fortuitous: when deciding to return to in-person worship, the AJC opted to choose an outdoor venue as continued precaution during what everyone hopes are the last days of the pandemic.
“We’re just starting to gather back in person again. It’s exciting times … to get away from the COVID and get back to normal,” Schnissel said. “We had elected to go outdoors because obviously outdoor programming is [safest]. With the CDC saying masks don’t need to be worn outdoors if you’re vaccinated, with the comments the county made last night at the health board meeting — we’re just hoping to resume our programming back to normal as soon as possible. Taking a spiritual moment outdoors is obviously wonderful. It just all works well.”
To be clear, both Schnissel and Owen speak of each other’s respective organizations well, lamenting a difficult time in what has historically been a mutually beneficial relationship.
“The AJC has been a strong partner in the Chapel’s mission to promote interfaith engagement. … We sincerely hope that the years of goodwill between the two congregations, and the shared love of the building that is The Aspen Chapel, will result in a new agreement to secure the financial needs of the building’s care and upkeep,” the Aspen Chapel email concludes.
Navias’ tone was less optimistic about the future of the AJC remaining in the Aspen interfaith space but was in high spirits about the future in general.
“We are currently working with an attorney to determine the best course of action for our future. In the meantime, the AJC board has been engaged in productive discussion about a permanent home of our own,” he said. “The Aspen Jewish Congregation has never been defined by a physical space, which was especially evident over the past year as we remained bonded and engaged even during the virtual services of the COVID-19 pandemic.”