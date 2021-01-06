Cody Candelario, like many chefs, had something of a secret.
But not like a stealthy spice or secret sauce.
The Aspen-based chef didn’t want Gordon Ramsay to learn of his inability to taste or smell food while filming Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen — which will premiere at 6 p.m. tomorrow on Fox.
While Candelario generally isn’t as guarded about his more recent loss of his senses, the 28 year old didn’t want Ramsay or the production team to use the information against him and create specific challenges in spite. The premise of the fiercely competitive culinary boot camp, after all, is to weed out chefs battling to become America’s next culinary star. The rigorous culinary challenges are conducted by none other than the multi-Michelin starred chef and restaurateur Ramsay.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Candelario said of Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s crazy. They try to break you.”
Season 19 and 20 were filmed in Las Vegas at Caesars Entertainment Studios, right off the Strip, in the spring of 2019.
Days started between 5 and 7 a.m., when the producers would turn on the lights, blast music and “aggressively usher” contestants from their dorm rooms to challenge No. 1 of the day, Candelario said.
In the absence of a proper cup of coffee or sustenance, the then-26-year-old taped cans of Red Bull at the bottom of his bed. He recalled cameras typically rolling about 20 hours a day. Spoiler alert: Apart from the show’s eliminations, one contestant quit immediately, one left about halfway through filming and another was hospitalized.
That being said, Candelario called it one of the more rewarding experiences of his life. “I felt so alive … and just ready to work as hard as possible,” he said, adding that Ramsay’s presence was also deeply motivating.
While Candelario knows his lack of taste and smell wasn’t overtly addressed during competitions, he doesn’t know if it was shared elsewhere during the show, because he has yet to watch the final product.
In other words, whether the local chef’s inability to taste or smell is part of the show’s narrative — or even mentioned at all — remains a mystery to even Candelario.
Candelario lost his sense of smell and taste after getting sick (completely unrelated to COVID-19) four years ago while living and working in Germany.
“The first six months was a lot of me crying and not knowing what to do and wanting to give up,” he recalled. “But eventually, I was just like, ‘C’mon dude, you’re not acting like yourself. You figure everything else out, this is just one more thing.’”
While certainly a tragic circumstance for someone whose passion and livelihood revolve around sampling, smelling and crafting food as a form of art, Candelario refused to let his impeded senses impede his skills as a chef.
Still, how exactly does one prepare food without a sense of taste or smell?
“I relearned everything,” Candelario said. A son to a hardworking, single mother who happened to be “a terrible cook,” Candelario started preparing meals as early as 8.
“I started young, and I’m lucky that I got to where I did mechanically with cooking because if I wasn’t at the level that I was, I don’t know how I would have continued,” he said. After losing his sense of smell and taste, Candelario shifted his perspective and approach: “I created this kind of 3D mapping-modeling way of thinking about food … there are keys and clues to what things taste like that don’t have anything to do with actual taste.”
Candelario continued: “I see things on a mechanical level. I’m planning stuff out now that I didn’t think about before. Before, it was about achieving flavor. But now, instead of achieving flavor as one part of an end goal, it’s understanding the mechanics of how to get there.
“Never would I choose to do this again,” he quipped. “But damn, has it really opened up my mind.”
With time, Candelario hopes to be able to recover said senses, which is already beginning to happen — albeit faintly. He still can’t tell parsley from cilantro, but he can slightly detect the scent of potent chemicals if they are near him.
A native of California, Candelario moved to Aspen last year to lead a project that’s on hold because of COVID-19. The newly minted Aspenite is currently working as a private chef but has many ideas cooking.