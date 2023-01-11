At its first regular meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, the Aspen City Council approved several amendments to the city’s building regulations on first reading.
The city updates its building codes every six years, and is currently using the International Codes from 2015. The ordinance the council approved on Tuesday will adopt the 2021 I-Codes, if approved on second reading, as well as some Aspen-specific amendments, according to a memorandum from city staff. The local amendments will primarily focus on energy conservation, emissions reduction and wildfire resiliency.
“I think what you’ll hear this evening and what you’ll hear further discussed at second reading will continue to position the city of Aspen as a leader in building performance standards, life safety issues and the other things that these codes achieve within our built environment,” said Ben Anderson, community development deputy director.
The ordinance also would bring some changes to Aspen’s building regulations. If it were adopted, Ordinance 1 would require all new residential construction to install fire sprinklers, permit gender-neutral restrooms and incentivize all-electric new construction. Additionally, following the passage of last year’s Ordinance 13, many of the energy performance requirements that were placed on the single-family residential projects receiving demolition allotments will now be required for all new construction.
The council also discussed energy code changes and an update to the Renewable Energy Mitigation Program, which since 1999 has offset the energy use of exterior amenities including snowmelt, pools and spas by requiring an equivalent on-site renewable energy system or a fee. The council was supportive of offsetting 100% of the energy use of each of the expanded REMP amenities through on-site renewable energy systems or a fee, and a cap of 200 million BTUs for all residential exterior energy usage.
“Not only is it dramatically reducing the energy loads and emissions, it’s also making electrification become a lot more feasible,” said Nick Thompson, a plans examiner and inspector. “One of our big challenges and why we’ve not gone full electrification yet this round is trying to figure out how to electrify these large amenities.”
The council also approved of an expedited permit review process for projects that pursue 100% electrification, and supported a discussion at a future meeting about whether the city should update its codes more often than every six years. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said the expedited review process sounded to him like an interesting incentive.
“We can say, ‘Hey, for those who did this, they gained or they subtracted X months from their process,’ and hopefully everyone’s doing it, so you kind of don’t get an advantage, but then we can also say, ‘But you saved six months time,’” he said. “I think that’d be very interesting.”
The amendments will come back to the council for second reading on Jan. 24.