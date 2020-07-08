The Aspen City Council on Tuesday gave a thumbs up to a number of initiatives meant to increase voter turnout.
While the full council was on board with traditional strategies such as a voter registration booth at the Saturday market and placing a 24-hour secure drop box for ballots, there was a generational split in the acceptance of using personal electronics for voting.
Currently there are 8,851 voters registered to vote in the city, though only 5,410 have “active” status and receive a ballot. In the March municipal election, voter turnout was 53.2%. That number is just below Colorado’s overall 60% turnout in 2018, which is above the national average of 48%.
“It’s nice to be ahead of the curve, but we’d like to maybe be setting an even better benchmark for others to follow,” Mayor Torre said.
He asked City Clerk Nicole Henning if the office did anything to follow up to find out why nonvoters choose not to participate. She said the voter lists are overseen by the county clerk and recorder’s office, but that in Aspen, it is safe to guess that many of the “inactive” names on the voter rolls are people who have moved.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said the voter participation also can be tied to ballot issues, as more people come out in presidential years or when something like legalizing recreational marijuana is up for question.
“The biggest thing is to have the right questions on the ballot,” she said.
She said calculating voter participation on the total number of registered voters without disregarding inactive, canceled or pending registrants skews the local turnout percentages.
“They are fictional voters. They are not really voters here,” Richards said.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said there is no constitutional mandate requiring citizens to vote. He said the government should be involved in removing any barriers to someone interested in voting, but that it is an individual’s choice to participate.
“There is a certain duty involved in this. A person needs to make some kind of an effort to cast their ballot,” he said.
Colorado has come up as a leader nationwide for accessibility to elections. Every registered voter is automatically sent a ballot for each election, and early voting is allowed by mail and in person. As COVID-19 shut down communities this spring, states without those options saw citizens caught between risking public health or foregoing being represented in elections.
Councilmember Ann Mullins said come November, COVID-19 will still impact the election process locally: both with the difficulties that may still be in place due to public health orders and because the city has taken a financial hit through the loss of taxes during the shutdown and abbreviated summer events.
She said the ramifications will likely last into the spring 2021 municipal elections.
“It’s still not going to be a great year for the city,” Mullins said.
She supported greater outreach in the high school to get young voters engaged right away. The council also agreed to heightened ad campaigns and more community collaborations to encourage voter participation prior to elections.
In a memo to the council, Henning also listed incentives as a strategy to increase turnout, but the council ultimately decided not to support that initiative as it is illegal for the government to compensate the public in exchange for casting a ballot.
“I have concerns about how much government should be involved in voter participation,” Hauenstein said.
As a citizen, Councilmember Skippy Mesirow successfully led the referendum to move Aspen’s voting date from May to March in order to capture more locals during the on-season. He then made voter participation a foundation of his successful council campaign in 2019.
“I think we should be doing everything in our power to increase participation because it will result in better governance. It will result in policy that is aligned with community needs. It will result in outcomes that are more equitable, that will better reflect those that have either been left out of the process, or have not engaged in the process by their own choice for reasons that will have to be amended,” Mesirow said.
He said if Aspen could roll out a system of voting by mobile phone or computer, other communities may follow suit in increasing access to elections.
Mullins said she was not interested in being known for innovation in this case, and expressed concern about the security of online voting.
“I don’t think we need to be on the leading edge of this,” she said. “I don’t want to put something in place that has not been proven. I am very happy to be at the end of the pack.”
Hauenstein agreed, acknowledging that the discussion was split between the three older council members who were uncomfortable with exploring mobile voting, and the younger Torre and Mesirow, who were open to continuing to research the system.
“I have to question myself, am I so old that I can’t innovate or accept new technology?” Hauenstein asked. “Integrity of the system trumps innovation.”
Richards also said trying new systems to increase voter turnout was not worth it if there was a chance that those systems were vulnerable to fraud.
“The belief in the validity in the outcome of the election is the single most important thing,” Richards said. In Aspen, she said, there are times when a decision is made by just a handful of votes.
“When the integrity of the elections is the most important thing to protect, then being on the bleeding edge of technology is not where I want to be,” Richards said.
Unless three members of council give their OK, staff cannot spend their time on council-led directives. So, for now, the city will not look further into the evolving technology behind the security or accessibility of mobile voting.
Mesirow said he respects his fellow councilmembers, but that through his work in changing the voting date, he has encountered people who were very open about only wanting certain people in town to be able to vote. He said denying the use of mobile voting before doing the research was a way of cutting off members of the population from participating in local democracy.
“To say no before we know those concerns are real is a misstep,” Mesirow said. “To not spend a little bit of time on something that could be so impactful, I just find it incredibly shortsighted and disappointing.”