The Aspen City Council gave final approval for next year’s budget during its meeting on Tuesday, solidifying funding for child care, arts and more.
The total municipal funds amount to $141,152,460, according to a memorandum from Finance Director Pete Strecker. The proposed spending plan represents a decrease of 0.9% from 2022’s annual budget, but will still advance the council’s affordable housing, child care, climate, transportation and mobility goals, Strecker wrote.
Tuesday’s meeting was the culmination of six work sessions throughout October that the council used to iron out the city’s 2023 budget details.
“During that month of October, we made numerous changes that are outlined in the memo tonight to reflect council engagement in that process and to make this newly defined 2023 budget a council budget ready for your adoption,” Strecker said. “There’s a high focus on council goals with child care, housing and environmental components to that.”
The budget was approved via public hearing, and the council heard from one member of the public who said that he would’ve liked to see the city put more money toward its community development department and the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. The council responded to a few of the comments, noting that the 2023 budget includes funding for additional personnel at APCHA, namely a compliance manager.
Mayor Torre responded to comments from the Wheeler Opera House board of directors, which raised concerns about Wheeler funds being used for other public arts programs.
“We feel confident in what we are doing with the accounting of the Wheeler fund,” Torre said. “There is no danger to the Wheeler building itself or the Wheeler activities, programming, etc. That still remains our priority.”
The council also approved a fall supplemental adjustment for the remainder of 2022, which includes $14 million for projects like Burlingame Phase 3, employee housing and the new Castle Creek Bridge. The council authorized $350,000 for a community outreach campaign on the bridge project, which the city will launch this week.
“This is all the graphics you requested, this is the public engagement that you requested, all of the open houses, this funding supports,” said City Manager Sara Ott.
The council also approved changes to the municipal code which will allow an annual update to the utilities department’s water and electric fees beginning on Jan. 1. The city expects residential and commercial rates to increase by several percentages next year. The council gave feedback on the changes on Oct. 18 and approved the ordinance during a first reading on Nov. 15.
“This ordinance contains our annual update to utility rates and fees captured within Title 25 of the municipal code,” said Tyler Christoff, director of the utilities department. “The overall language, rates and fees of Title 25 support water and electric daily and ongoing utility functions in the community.”
The council will not hold further discussions this year on the 2023 budget.