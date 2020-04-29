In preparation for an influx of telecommunications companies looking to build a 5G network, the Aspen City Council approved a set of guidelines Tuesday night hoping to ensure the new cell towers match the city’s character.
The state and federal governments have outlined a number of factors that local governments are not allowed to regulate. For instance, Aspen must allow the towers in the right of way, and cannot deny applications based on health concerns. A dedicated team has worked for nearly a year to come up with a set of parameters that don’t defy these restrictions, but still limit the obtrusiveness of small cell technology in town.
The city has hired a third-party company to build the towers and rent space to telecommunications companies. The vendor will build an infrastructure that meets Aspen’s criteria, and though cellular companies are under no obligation to use the pre-built poles, they are more likely to latch on to something that has already been built than to take on the effort themselves.
In Aspen, small cell towers are encouraged to take the place of existing lamp posts, and are not to be more than 25 feet tall. The new towers will match the size and color of surrounding light fixtures but will have a modern, downward facing bulb. The expectation is that one out of every five street lamps in town could be replaced by a new cell tower, or about one per block.
Ben Anderson, a principal planner with the city’s community development department, told councilmembers that in talking with companies like Verizon and AT&T, he expects compliance with the design guidelines and the third-party hosting strategy.
“Most of these facilities are going to meet our design guidelines,” he said.
The city has marked some locations as off-limits for the new poles, including protected mountain view planes, some historic buildings and neighborhoods, and also the right of way of designated open space. But the city is not allowed to create a blanket overall ban, such as barring residential zones, for instance.
“We have tried to find an appropriate balance between allowing those facilities and yet protecting things that are important to Aspen. But if those things are preventing a functional system we are going to be in a little bit of trouble with federal law,” Anderson said.
In order to address public safety concerns made about the potential harmfulness of the micro radio waves emitted from the facilities, Aspen has added a testing requirement to the networks. Each new cell installed or upgraded will need to provide a electromagnetic energy report to the city — at the cost of the wireless company.
“I think this is one of the topics that we are going to get some pushback from,” Anderson said.
And while the city would be opening the doors to a lawsuit if they regulated or denied applications based on health fears, Anderson said they are within their right to collect information about the facilities.
“This would give local staff the ability to understand what technology is located within these facilities,” he said.
Verizon submitted a formal comment to council opposing the testing requirement. While Anderson said the measure might be challenged moving forward, he believes the city’s policy would hold up in accordance to FCC laws as written.
“We are not trying to throw up bureaucratic obstacles at these facilities. We do feel that this is very important information for our community to have about these facilities that are being installed in our town,” Anderson said.
Mayor Torre acknowledged members of the public who submitted comments or spoke virtually during the public hearing against the infiltration of 5G in Aspen due to health risks. He said he frequently consults with the city’s legal team and it is doing everything possible based on the rules that are already in place from the FCC and the state of Colorado, which are more restrictive than other states or other parts of the world where towns have attempted to implement 5G bans.
“Yes, this council is concerned with health and safety, Yes, this council has been looking at this with a microscope,” Torre said.
The council passed the new guidelines unanimously, concluding that having some structure in place was better than allowing a free-for-all with each major cellular company building their own towers in any manner they choose.
Councilmember Ann Mullins asked for reassurance that companies would not be able to appeal the standards and receive variances that allow the poles to be taller or wider than set forth in the guidelines.
“I reluctantly would move forward with this,” Mullins said. “But how do we hold strong to the standards that we’ve set up?”
Anderson said for the most part, wireless companies have been amenable to Aspen’s regulations, and it’s in the best interest of the town and the businesses to keep up a good relationship. He said that after a year of planning and outreach, the guidelines are water tight when it comes to their adherence to federal restrictions.
“We spent a lot of time and money and blood, sweat and tears making those things happen,” he said. “So whether it’s the height, or some of these other aesthetic concerns that we’ve built into these design guidelines, staff is feeling like they have a pretty good basis for holding on to these things.”