At its Monday work session, Aspen City Council discussed space programming and uses for city government buildings for after the city moves into its new home on Rio Grande Place this fall.
City staff asked for guidance on the future uses of the Armory, the Old Powerhouse building and the Old Mountain Rescue Cabin. They also asked council to consider where to relocate the following city departments, which have not yet been assigned a permanent location: capital asset, information technology, special events and transportation.
Staff recommended locating the Aspen Chamber Resort Association offices and visitor center, and the Sister Cities Community Room into the Armory — placing IT, capital asset, special events and transportation in the Old Powerhouse, along with space for shared storage needs. Finally, the staff recommendation for the Old Mountain Rescue Cabin was to return it to residential use through a 505 fund. The Old Powerhouse also requires renovation to preserve its historic structure, City Manager Sara Ott wrote in a memo.
At the end of the meeting, council agreed to approve staff’s recommendation but asked Ott to bring back plans for the Powerhouse renovation, as well as a process for creating more community space inside the Armory.
“We need to put some time into thinking about what the process is for the community involvement and the future of the Armory,” Ott said. “I have a few ideas, but I want to run them by some staff who were here when the Old Powerhouse conversation occurred, because I think we need something that the community understands what that decision-making process is.”
The city began discussions on future uses for the Old Powerhouse before construction began on the new City Hall. It was agreed that decisions would be made once construction was completed, Ott wrote in the memo. The new building is currently scheduled for furniture, fixtures and equipment delivery on Oct. 5 and will be ready for occupancy in late October or early November.
Council widely agreed that the plan for these government buildings should allow for community uses, such as parties on the lawn at the new building or group meetings in the Armory basement.
“I’d like to see us work out a program to be able to accommodate some lawn uses,” Councilmember Rachel Richards said, adding that people often throw birthday parties at Herron Park as an alternative to spending thousands of dollars on booking a restaurant, and the lawn outside the new City Hall could be used for anniversary parties or wedding receptions as well. “I don’t want to see the grass worn down to nothing, but I think that is a wonderful community gathering area.”
Richards and Councilmembers John Doyle and Skippy Mesirow also expressed support for staff’s recommendations, but Mayor Torre said he was less enthusiastic about the plans for the Old Powerhouse.
“Overall, I agree that this should be moved toward community space — I also thought the power plant should’ve been moved to community space back in the day,” he said. “I’m just finding myself in a place where I’m not really excited about what’s going on.”
He added that the city missed opportunities to build more office space in the current police station and the new City Hall, which would have left more room for community uses. He added that the city still has a need for 6,000 square feet, even with the new office building.
“As far as the residential use on the Mountain Rescue building, I recently have been advocating for more commercial uses as we go down Main Street. I can get on board with what’s being presented here as recommendations, but as I’ve said before, I just feel like … it’s not the greatest spot,” he said. “And the fact that we have 6,000 square feet of needs, still, is disappointing when we’re spending however many millions of dollars to build a new office building. I just think it was a lost opportunity.”