Aspen City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve updates to Aspen’s park rental and special events policies, including a new fee structure.
Councilman Bill Guth said he was not supportive of the proposed fees for commercial uses, which would charge groups with less than five participants $10 per day and groups with five or more participants $35 a day in addition to the hourly park rental fee and an application fee.
Guth suggested an amendment to the policy to eliminate fees for any park rental with fewer than 10 participants, commercial or otherwise.
“I remain strongly opposed to any kind of commercial regulation for under 10 people,” he said. “I think it’s unenforceable, I think it’s unmanageable, I think it invites the kind of regulation that I don’t want. ... It seems like a rule there for rule’s sake and not reasonably motored or policed.”
Guth was ultimately the only dissenting member of the council when the time to vote came. The other members of council said they were content with the policy the way it was presented.
“Commercial use of our public parks have been on the increase over time — decades — and COVID exacerbated them, affecting the general public’s use of our public parks,” Councilman John Doyle said. “I think this is an important step to addressing that. I think setting up some guidelines actually helps avoid conflicts.”
Aspen’s park rentals will be regulated going forward based on group size and type, and commercial uses will be subject to the new fees.
Under the new park use policy, rentals will be limited to four hours, and only 16 of the city’s nearly 30 parks can be rented. Kuhn said the other half are smaller neighborhood parks and wouldn’t be suitable for events. Those 16 larger parks must be rented for acceptable uses, and the city anticipates each park to be rented for a certain number of hours each month. For example, Rio Grande Park can be rented for parks or athletic uses, and the city anticipates it to be rented for a maximum of 24 hours a week or 96 hours a month.
The anticipated hours are intended to guide the proper amount of rental time, and also may be used to help determine the feasibility and suitability of proposed special events, according to the new policy.
“These proposed updates will provide clarity and greater definition to how staff should manage park rentals and special events with a balance for a variety of stakeholders,” said Matt Kuhn, parks and open spaces director. “It’s been well over a year that we as a team have been working on this, and I have to say I’m rather proud of the in-house effort.”
The policy also allows for alcohol to be authorized through a park rental permit where it previously was prohibited. For example, a graduation party or a family picnic could obtain authorization for wine through the permit application process.
Guth asked how staff would enforce alcohol use, and Kuhn said the police department would most likely be contacted if a situation got out of hand.
“Our rangers generally have a very good rapport with the PD, and whenever there’s a situation such as an alcohol abuse issue happening in the park, they’re going to collaborate with the PD,” Kuhn said. “If there’s a family having a picnic at Herron Park and there’s a bottle of wine, that’s not generally a problem, and so that’s why we wanted to enable a code that if a park rental permit is issued … we now have an allowance that [alcohol use] can be authorized through a park rental permit.”