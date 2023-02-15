The Aspen City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance that will require organics waste diversion within city limits, to be implemented over a five-year period.
Ordinance 4, approved on first reading during Tuesday's regular meeting, would create a mandatory program for diverting organic waste by composting or donating food for human consumption, animal feed or other acceptable purposes, according to a memorandum. Participants could choose to compost through an existing compost hauler or divert their waste another way, which would require them to find an alternative method of transporting and rehoming the organics.
The program would be rolled out in phases over five years, beginning with Aspen restaurants this year, and then expanding to other commercial businesses in 2026 and finally to the public within Aspen city limits in 2028. Currently, participation in organics waste diversion in Aspen is voluntary.
Waste Diversion and Recycling Program Administrator Ainsley Brosnan-Smith said the program is aligned with the city council’s climate goals, which included reducing organic material going to the landfill by 25% by 2025 and by 100% by 2050.
“Our goals of 25% by 2025 are not going to be reached if we continue at a voluntary participation rate,” Brosnan-Smith said. “We’ve had voluntary participation in composting for the last 10 years, and we’ve only seen a 3-4% diversion of organic material on average each year.”
The city has a pool of $100,000 available in its 2023 budget to purchase steel-certified, wildlife-proof receptacles for organic materials collection in the commercial core. The city will also purchase indoor receptacles for restaurants to use during food preparation. Councilwoman Rachel Richards suggested that funding should also be made available for powerwashing the outdoor receptacles on a periodic basis.
Brosnan-Smith added that the city will focus on an educational approach to encourage businesses to participate, and staff will educate the community on the basics of what organic material is, what can be composted and how to dispose of it. Businesses also will be able to obtain signage from the city to post educational materials around their space. A penalty assessment is included in the code, and the city will have the ability to write tickets for noncompliance.
Council members were supportive of the program and the effort to increase organic diversion. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he thought the five-year phasing approach was too slow and said he would like to see a quicker pace.
“If we could phase it in more quickly, I think that would be better for our environment,” he said.
Council members also supported more community outreach to increase awareness about what goes where.
“I’m not sure which compostable paper I should be putting in there versus the recycling container,” Richards said. “I think outreach to the general community will help the restaurants feel they’re participating in something that we’re all doing and we’re all interested in, but then also just to help the rest of us understand a little better how to do it.”
If the council passes Ordinance 4 on second reading, Brosnan-Smith said the city will use the next six months to conduct a public outreach campaign to educate the community before it is implemented. After that six-month period, restaurants would be required to participate.
The city currently works with two haulers — EverGreen ZeroWaste and Mountain Waste & Recycling — to transport organic materials to the landfill. Participants in the new program would have the option of working with either company, or finding an alternative method.
Brosnan-Smith added that the city expects the program to bring some cost benefits to restaurants, but businesses will need to begin transitioning their services and working with their trash haulers and each other to make sure they are in compliance with Ordinance 4. More information about organics diversion is available at aspen.gov/359/Scraps-Compost-Program.
Staff will return to the council for a second reading on Feb. 28. Community members will have an opportunity to comment about the program during the public hearing.