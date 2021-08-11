The Wheeler Opera House could be shrouded in scaffolding until the New Year. Aspen City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a change order for additional funding to ship more stone to Aspen for restoration work on the Wheeler Masonry Project.
Restoration work began last September on the exterior of the Wheeler to replace and repair the worn stone. The stone purchased by the city to repair the building comes from a quarry that only operates on a per-order basis due to health concerns, and the stone that has been harvested has natural fissures and cracks that reduce the amount of carvable stone, Aspen capital asset director Rob Schober wrote in a memo. Thus, restoration has been delayed twice since the beginning of the project as the city waits for orders of more stone to be filled.
On Tuesday, Schober asked council to approve a change order for 80 tons of additional stone to supplement the work already completed. He also recommended delaying completion of the project to allow the stone to be delivered. The city is expecting one shipment at the end of this week.
“That stone will get us to where we need to be so we can wrap up the majority of the work on the Mill Street side of the building,” Schober said. “Once that work is wrapped up, we still have to wash and clean the building, the scaffolding will come down and there’s still some large stones that will need to be placed on that side of the building in order to completely wrap up that side.”
A second stone delivery is expected in November, he said, which would put project completion on the schedule for late fall or the New Year.
Throughout the project, the city has paid the rent of the Aspen Public House and the Valley Fine Art gallery, which are located on the main floor of the Wheeler. Council did not say during the meeting whether they would continue that support, but Schober said that tenants have been made aware of the updated schedule and restoration process.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein asked whether the Interstate 70 closure would affect any deliveries of the stone and if the excess stone that was being removed from the Wheeler was being used for other purposes such as parks and trails, rather than being dumped.
Schober said that the stone is shipped from a quarry in Wyoming to two facilities in Grand Junction and Salida where it is carved, and then loaded into pickup trucks, which can travel over Independence Pass. No additional transportation costs will be necessary. He added that the old stone from the building is currently being set aside in the parking lot, but he was enthusiastic about using any extra, usable stone for parks, trails or other local projects.
“We have approached Parks about potentially using that stone,” he said. “The majority of it we still have, so there’s potential to do something with it. It is waste stone and when it comes off the building, it’s kind of crumbled up.”
Council ultimately voted unanimously in favor of the request, in the amount of $126,918 for the change order.