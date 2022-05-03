After an Aspen City Council work session on Monday during which city staff received direction on short-term rental regulations, the city’s next step is to begin drafting legislation.
The last update on the STR moratorium took place on April 11, when the council asked staff to pursue caps on STRs in residential zones — exempting commercial and lodge zones from caps — a lottery or grandfathering system for the allocation of permits, how to manage STRs in the residential multi-family zone, and a tax on STRs. Staff will present a public engagement summary to the council on May 9.
“This is the culmination of more than a year and a half’s worth of work on this topic,” said Community Development Director Phillip Supino. “We are excited to present what we think is a suite of regulations that responds directly to council’s input on this subject, the community’s input on the subject and reflects best practices from destination mountain communities around the west.”
Staff asked the council to provide direction on the number of permit caps that should be allowed per residential zone, a permit allocation system — such as a grandfather system versus a lottery — limitation on rental nights, maximum occupancy, and a “use it or lose it” policy that could result in STR permits being revoked if not used within the approved timeframe.
Staff recommended capping permits at 75% of the existing number of permits in all residential zones (not including owner-occupied or lodging-exempt STRs), a grandfather system for permits, an annual rental night limit of 90 days per year for owner-occupied STRs, an occupancy limit of two people per bedroom plus one, and a two-year “use it or lose it” policy with zero tax filings for two years as a trigger to revoke permits.
Council was generally supportive of the recommendations, but said that several of the details may change over time and could be discussed further in the future.
There are currently 535 active STRs in residential districts, and capping them across the board at 75% would bring that number to 398. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he would like to see a tighter cap in residential districts where there is more STR density.
“Those seem to be places … that could be reduced,” he said. “I’m particularly concerned about the impact that STRs have on the neighborhoods and the neighborhood character and the fabric of the community.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he was open to Hauenstein’s suggestion but also supported staff’s recommendation. Mayor Torre said he would like to see a higher cap across the board, and Councilman John Doyle supported staff’s recommendation as well. Supino said that the 75% figure would move forward into the ordinance for future discussion.
Council members also supported discussing the permit allocation and rental night limits further, after the ordinance is drafted. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she was willing to compromise with the 90-day limit for owner-occupied STRs, but would like to see more wiggle room where property taxes — and their potential increase — are concerned.
“The person who’s not renting at all is going to be losing so much when their property evaluation goes up $300,000 in a year because that’s what the neighbors are being paid — people are paying to buy in at,” she said. “The town is changing so quickly, so that’s my concern.”
Council also supported a two-year “use it or lose it” policy and generally supported the proposed occupancy limits, but Mesirow said he would prefer to see a limit of two people per bedroom plus two because it aligns with industry standards.
“No one’s going to put a single bed in their living room; they’re going to put a queen super-sofa. It’s just what it is,” Mesirow, who works for vacation-rental company SkyRun Aspen, said. “You’re not going to stop people from having people over for dinner. You’re trying to figure out how many people are sleeping there.”
Staff agreed to bring the two-person-plus-one number back in an ordinance for future discussion.
Staff is also presently working to finalize a fee nexus study, which will include recommendations on fee amounts for each permit type, according to a memorandum from Supino. The study will also include preliminary analysis on the appropriate type and rate of the STR tax that Council directed staff to begin exploring on April 11. The nexus study and recommendations will also come back before Council for the first reading of the STR ordinance scheduled for May 24.
Council will meet again today at 4 p.m. for a second reading of Ordinance 8 tomorrow, and members of the public will have an opportunity to comment during the public hearing portion of the special meeting.