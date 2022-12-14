The Aspen City Council approved an inflation relief grant program during its regular meeting on Tuesday that will award $800,000 in grants to local health and human services organizations and child care providers.
On Oct. 25, the council gave unanimous direction to administer the program after City Manager Sara Ott presented information she had collected from local organizations that were struggling with increased demand for services due to inflation. On Tuesday, Senior Strategy Consultant John Barker told council members that health and human services and child care organizations were the two groups the city determined were most significantly affected by inflation through outreach.
“The primary goal is to help provide emergency relief for organizations to continue to provide their core services in our community,” Barker said. “The secondary goal is to be able to help these organizations set a path for long-term sustainability in this new inflationary environment.”
After the Oct. 25 meeting, city staff reached out to 36 organizations, including 33 health and human services operations and three child care programs, according to a memorandum. The 36 programs were selected by the city as eligible for an inflation relief grant because they have experienced inflationary pressures and had either previously received a health and human services grant from the city in the last three years or are a child care provider operating within city limits.
Of the 36 programs, 17 health and human services organizations completed a grant application, and all three child care programs also applied. In total, the HHS organizations requested $659,626, exceeding their program budget of $500,000, and the child care providers requested $332,210, exceeding their funding pool of $300,000.
Because the requests were so high, the grants steering committee reconciled the applications so that the organizations with the most need would receive a higher funding percentage. Ultimately, all applications were recommended to receive at least 50% of their request.
Mayor Torre credited Ott and her office for coming up with the idea for the use of funds, and also gave credit to the community for making it possible.
“It’s really a tribute to the city of Aspen as an organization, but also our community that we have the opportunity to give these funds back to these organizations,” Torre said.
In a news release, he added, “Our expectation is these emergency funds will allow grantees to focus on their core mission rather than managing the pressures that inflation creates such as retaining staff.”
Child care providers that applied for grants include the Early Learning Center, Aspen Mountain Tots and the Preschool of the Arts. Lift Up, Aspen Strong, Planned Parenthood, Aspen Family Connections, the Buddy Program, YouthZone and Callie’s Backyard also applied for grants, among other health and human services organizations.
Almost all of the organizations will use the additional funds to contribute to staff salaries, and some listed other expenses such as housing, emergency financial aid, supplies, food and transportation. At Aspen Family Connections, the impacts of inflation are still unfolding and the grant will alleviate some of the pressure, Executive Director Katherine Sand said.
“We are seeing a significant uptick in need attributable to shared cost of living and inflation,” she said. “It’s going to help us serve those clients better and also it’s a recognition that the organizations themselves are impacted by what the public is experiencing.”
With the council’s unanimous vote, staff will immediately begin work to distribute all the grant funds before the end of the year.