The Aspen City Council approved the distribution of more than $1.4 million to 95 local nonprofits that provide essential support to the community — including $200,000 from the real estate transfer tax that voters approved via ballot issue 2A in November for the arts and culture category in the grants program.
On average, each nonprofit received $15,324, according to a city of Aspen press release.
“The grants program continues to experience consistent growth in both the participating organizations and the total amount of funds requested. This year’s awards represent a significant increase in local nonprofit support, with cash requests increasing over 24% since 2021, rising to $2,123,605 from $1,667,550,” the release explains.
Additionally, there were 14 first-time applicants, marring a 15% growth in applicants over the previous year.
“Through the city’s new grant process, and thanks to the hard work of our volunteer review committees, we are all excited to provide needed funds directly into the hands of our local nonprofit partners,” Aspen Mayor Torre said in a statement. “All of these community organizations play a huge role in supporting our arts, culture, essential services, and community building that are vital in shaping our city.”
The city restructured the grants program for the 2022 cycle after a consultant identified several ways to improve the application and review process and foster transparent, equitable access to funding — including new grant application review criteria. This year, nonprofit organizations could apply for support through three distinct grant programs: arts and culture; community nonprofit; and health and human services.
“New Grant Review Committees reviewed each program area and consisted of five volunteers who contributed significant time to review applicants and make funding recommendations,” the release continues.
While funding requests exceeded the total available funding for the grants program, all eligible organizations that applied for funding in 2022 received at least partial support.