The city of Aspen is officially looking ahead to 2022, following a Monday City Council work session that focused entirely on next year’s recommended budget review.
Council heard updates from city staff in administration, the asset department, information technology and employee benefits and discussed funding for each. Monday’s discussion was the first of many that will cover all of the city’s departments in the coming weeks.
“We’re actually going to highlight a lot of work plan efforts in this year’s presentation. This is something new, and something we’re really trying to drive forward,” Director of Finance Pete Strecker said. “Here’s how the dollars go to work for the community and how we can link those two things together for dollars in and outcomes and benefits out.”
The 2022 budget includes $141 million, which shows 0.4% growth from 2021, Strecker said. The city is also estimating to have about $180 million left over at the end of next year, which is a substantial jump over the $130 million they expected to be left with at the end of 2021.
Next year’s general fund predicts about $40 million in total expenditures, with administration, police and recreation requesting the most dollars. The general fund also allows for a $25 million reserve — which Strecker said could be used for additional projects such as work on Park Avenue — and includes about $40 million in revenues, 12% of which property tax dollars comprise.
Councilmember Rachel Richards asked for a sense of how well taxes on short-term rentals are collected in Pitkin County.
“I just keep seeing ads for things running for $40,000 a night, and I can’t help but think what that does both to our general fund or to the RFTA taxes or the school district taxes or things like that,” Richards said. “I just have no idea where we’re at with that, but obviously it’s an impact to all of us and a concern, and I’m just hoping we could find out about that in the future.”
Council will be discussing short-term rentals at an upcoming work session in November, specifically an advance of STR oversight and regulation. If council supports the advance, the city would pursue an increase in support and outreach, zoning limitation and equity between lodge types. Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said it would also be helpful to see data on other rentals that are leased for 30 days or so, but are not necessarily considered STRs.
Staff submitted a supplemental request for additional funds to boost programs that weren’t accounted for in the proposed budget, such as a grants coordinator and grant management software in the city manager’s office. The coordinator would centralize grants and committee management under one department, and the software would improve the grant application process, review and decisions, as well as follow up, according to Strecker’s presentation.
Richards said that for many years, multiple people have been responsible for overseeing grants, and having one person do the job would only consolidate and professionalize the process.
“To free up those people to work more on their real jobs or full-time jobs and [have] someone totally focused on this makes a lot of sense to me,” she said. “I think it’s actually a money saver in the long run.”
Council will continue the budget discussion this afternoon at 4 p.m. The work session will be open to the public to view in person, on WebEx or on Facebook.