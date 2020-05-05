Aspen City Council had a chance to ask clarifying questions in its work session Monday night ahead of approving a revised 2020 budget in light of COVID-19’s effects on the local economy. The new budget will be formally presented for a first reading on May 12.
“Tonight's presentation to you is taking what is normally a six month process and we've narrowed that down to about four weeks” City Manager Sara Ott told council.
The revised budget includes reductions in spending across the board, including layoffs and salary freezes. A hit to sales tax collections due to public health measures that have closed the Aspen/Snowmass ski resort, hospitality and retail at the height of the spring skiing season, along with the majority of Aspen’s summer events canceled, has caused the city to recalculate its holdings.
“We also need to recognize that because this pandemic is a long-term situation that we need to be able to have sufficient reserves in the event that there would be a second emergency that could happen in our community that requires resources,” Ott said.
City Finance Director Pete Strecker led council through the discrepancies between the projected budget coming into 2020 and the projected budget having seen the hit of COVID-19 precautionary measures on the town.
Strecker told council the city is expecting to tighten its purse strings on several big ticket items. While construction on the new city offices building on Rio Grande Place will continue, renovations at the armory building will be put on hold for now. A plan to study increased capacity for childcare is also on hold.
Each department has offered to make cuts in different ways. The city has already laid off 55 people since the beginning of the health crisis. Travel and professional development is being cut back and merit raises are on hold.
Self sustaining revenue generating city functions such as the golf course, or the parking department, have had to make adjustments due to anticipated drop in income. The city waived all downtown parking fees in order to allow for social distancing and a reduction in public transportation ridership.
“Parking revenue is definitely way down,” Strecker said.
The transportation department has made cuts to city bus routes, and is delaying the roll out of We-Cycle and the Car-to-Go program for now. The Downtowner shuttle service is also on hold.
Some councilmembers pushed back on the suggestion to postpone the childcare study. Ott explained that it did not make sense to spend money preparing for additional capacity without knowing if that outcome would be possible. There is already a shortage of providers in the county, and there is concern that those jobs are still not stable. Ott said providers have told her that if the number of children allowed in a facility is greatly reduced due to social distancing protocol, it would not be financially feasible to reopen.
The childcare capacity study would have also included development recommendations for building an additional childcare facility. Ott said that information is not helpful at this time, because budget cuts would not allow for that construction to get underway.
“Because the fund in the long run can't actually deliver what we need, we thought it was time to pull back on the planning expense,” Ott said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow pointed out that the highly contentious city offices project was likely to be scrutinized by the public. The project was held up for years as some citizens worked to block the development through ballot measures and lawsuits. When ground broke last year, it was through public financing that Strecker told council could not be used in any other way.
Additionally, Ott said, the financing of the public amenity is with the agreement that a complete building will be delivered. She said that to stop the project would not allow those funds to be used elsewhere in the budget, but it would be a detriment to the city of Aspen’s credit rating.
“I don't think the long term economic impact, as well as not resolving the needs for office space, doesn't put this community in a better position today than delaying it three years would,” Ott said