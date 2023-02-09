Aspen’s three candidates for city council faced off Wednesday evening for Squirm Night, answering questions about their views on city policy and the future of Aspen.
Sam Rose, Bill Guth and incumbent Skippy Mesirow will vie for two open city council seats in next month’s election.
On Wednesday, they each acknowledged their respect for the other two candidates but did not shy away from voicing their differing opinions, leading to a bit of squirming when moderators asked whether conflict on the council is helpful or a detriment to progress.
“We cannot avoid controversy for fear of conflict. We do need to have conversations to build connection,” Mesirow said. “But if you’re not in the meetings and you’re not watching what’s going on and you haven’t seen the work sessions or the process to get there, then simply taking one data point of the 72 votes and having that mean that or imply that there was no disagreement along the way is crazy.”
The candidates were also asked about how they would serve on a council with an extensive record of unanimous votes. Guth and Rose gave examples of votes such as the 2022 moratorium on residential building and the Galena Cooper Living Lab where they would have voted differently than the other four council members. Mesirow acknowledged that there were pieces of some of those votes that he did not agree with, but added that he does not believe in regret and defended the council’s actions.
“We were in a place where we had multiple concurrent crises going on,” Mesirow said. “And so this council decided to do something that I think is quite admirable. We got together and said, ‘We need to solve some problems, so what areas do we have some general agreement in, and can we focus on those to deliver for our community in a time when functional government is an afterthought, if existent at all?’ And along the way, there was a lot of disagreements.”
Rose and Guth were asked whether they would have supported the moratoria passed by the current council on residential building and short-term rentals. Guth, who was vocal during the moratorium process about his dissent and circulated a citizen’s initiated ordinance to reverse the building moratorium, said again that he would not have supported them because the process was flawed.
“I was hoping that that conversation would go to the voters, which was the intention of the [citizen’s initiated ordinance] process,” he said. “Both of them, I think, were a failure in process on the city council’s behalf, and the reason why it was a failure in process was because it was combative and argumentative, instead of collaborative.”
He added that he would strive to represent a broad spectrum of the Aspen community — including commuters, visitors, and those who live outside city lines — and bring in experts and stakeholders for input and ideas on issues like development and traffic.
Rose offered that when it comes to representing community members who don’t get a vote in the March election, he would advocate for the city to be more active in reaching out to those stakeholders.
“We should be reaching out, especially if a certain issue affects certain people especially that might be underrepresented,” he said. “Beyond that, if you’re talking about downvalley people or people that just live outside the city limits because the city limits are narrow, I think that comes from collaboration with the [Pitkin] Board of County Commissioners and other municipalities beyond to help collaborate on that.”
Rose, who ran for a council seat in 2021 and was unsuccessful, said that in the last two years, he has done a lot of preparation to help himself gain the necessary knowledge for the position. He said that in his first 90 days in office, he would prioritize expediting and simplifying the city’s residential permitting process, adding more child care options for families, affordable housing, affordable food and beverage and the entrance to Aspen.
“I embrace Aspen, but we talked about how we can do better, and the city council is prioritizing some of these things, and I’d like to be on city council and help push these forward, be a facilitator, be a true representative of this community,” he said.
Guth said he is passionate about workforce housing, affordable food, beverage and retail, and improving traffic, and those are things he would focus on early in his first council term. He added that he is confident that he can deliver tangible results for the community.
“I do not want to change Aspen because I love it,” he said. “I love it as it is, I will love it even better if we can improve upon some of the issues facing our community right now.”
Mesirow will focus on creating a development neutral process for finding affordable housing without building new units, creating and funding an office of government innovation and a people-first downtown core. He acknowledged that all of those things will take time, but that the point is to start a conversation.
“We cannot continue to silo ourselves, shame, blame and point fingers and complain about the good ol’ days while enacting the same solutions hoping for a different result, and my campaign is the only one putting out truly different architecture for doing this, and you’re not going to like all of them, and that’s okay,” he said. “I approach this campaign and after as I have every day in office with an open heart and an open mind, answering every email, listening to every person.”
More information can be found on each candidate’s respective campaign website. Mesirow can be reached at skippyforaspen.com, Rose can be contacted at samroseforaspen.com, and Guth can be found at billguthforaspen.com.
Election Day is March 7. More information is available at aspen.gov/1431/2023-Municipal-Election.