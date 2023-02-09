Aspen City Council candidate Bill Guth (center) answers a question from moderators, while fellow candidates Sam Rose and Skippy Mesirow listen at Squirm Night on Wednesday. Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News editor; Don Rogers, The Aspen Times editor; and Kaya Williams, Aspen Public Radio reporter, moderated the event, where candidates spoke about their views on city policies and visions leading up to Election Day on March 7.