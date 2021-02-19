The Aspen electoral tradition of Squirm Night went virtual Thursday to adhere with public health orders, leaving the eight candidates for Aspen City Council to make their case to the public through a live streamed debate on GrassrootsTV moderated by editors Megan Tackett of the Aspen Daily News and David Krause of The Aspen Times.
During the 90-minute session that kept a swift pace, consensus was reached on several issues and in other aspects the candidates were able to differentiate themselves from one another.
Apart from incumbent Ward Hauenstein, none of the candidates said they had stuck around to watch a full city council meeting recently, or when they were not scheduled to appear during public comment. Jimbo Stockton said he had never attended a council meeting, and Erin Smiddy said it had been nearly a decade. Casey Endsley and Sam Rose criticized the current council for getting off topic and extending meeting lengths, while John Doyle and Kimbo Brown-Schirato praised the amount that a single citizen can affect a hearing, based on their own experiences in advocacy.
In a question posed to all candidates regarding the redevelopment of the Lift 1A side of Aspen Mountain, nuances regarding the economy, housing and priorities emerged.
Mark Reece, Doyle and Smiddy were the only candidates to say they voted against the development when it was posed to the electorate in 2019. While Reece said he was for the lift itself being updated, he thought the two hotels that are part of the package got too much leeway in their mitigation requirements. He said Aspen has enough clout that it can adhere to its housing requirements without the threat of a developer walking.
“I didn’t think the project was giving back enough to the local community,” he said. “We know they are not going anywhere, they want to be here.”
Erin Smiddy said the project hits at a core gripe she has with the state of development in town. She said that if elected she will continue to vote no on any project that does not provide its required affordable housing allotment on site. Though Smiddy agreed the updated lift brings with it the promise of World Cup racing and other events that would help the economy, she said without a community living in town, those events still couldn’t run.
“I don’t think we are at the point where we will eventually run out of locals, we’ve hit that point,” she said. “Who will volunteer at these big events? Who will serve on council?”
Doyle brought the issue back to the environment which he has made a main focus of his campaign. He was a leading voice against the measure from the outset, when a previous council agreed to change the zoning of the area from a conservation district to one which would allow the high density required for the new lodges. Overall he pushed for increased spending to address climate change.
“Our very town depends on it,” he said.
Candidates were asked to make an assessment of the council policies throughout 2020 relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and look to recovery options moving forward.
As the lone incumbent, Hauenstein spoke of the process of legislating in real time as new information about the virus continuously arose.
“I think we’ve done a good job, I am very proud of our effort,” he said.
In reflecting on the controversy over the mandatory mask zone implemented by council, he said his priority though the pandemic has been the health of the community.
“My decisions have always come down on public health over personal liberties,” Hauenstein said.
Sam Rose, the newest member of the community to be running for office, said he would have done many things differently and has suggested as such through his role as a contact tracer. To begin with, he said the public needs to be more informed about the role of contact tracers, and ways to curb viral spread.
“I think communication has been flat out terrible,” Rose said.
The candidates did not have much complimentary to say regarding government spending, particularly on consultants. Brown-Schirato specifically called out a public survey meant to garner community preferences for the affordable housing complex in the works for the lumberyard property in the AABC. She said the survey should have collected demographics regarding where the participants lived to make sure they were community members.
“Those types of decisions should be driven by data,” she said.
Endsley said that the price of $900 a square foot billed to the city for affordable housing developments is too high, and pushed for stronger fiscal prudence moving forward.
“The spending is out of control and we need to reel it in and lock it down,” Endsley said.
Stockton passed when a budget question was directed to him, similarly he answered he would need to think about the matter more when asked how the city could address the length of time it takes a permit for affordable housing projects and small business renovations to make its way through the city’s building department. He learned heavily on his tenure in Aspen, and pushed for community measures like local pricing at restaurants.
“We have to keep the spirit of Aspen absolutely real,” he said.
In closing, the candidates looked to what may be coming up for decision making in the next four years during their time on council. Reece warned that there is little room for error in the years to come.
“This next city council is really going to have to hit a home run,” he said.
Smiddy offered a positive view, saying the eight-member field of qualified candidates ensures that regardless of outcome the public will have good leaders at the bench.
“I love this town. It is my hometown. I am so passionate about the future of this town. I would love your vote but this is a wonderful field of applicants,” Smiddy said.
Brown-Schirato brought up her personal life, saying that she would bring a perspective to the leadership role that has been lacking on previous councils.
“I’m a working mom of a young child, and if elected I would be the first to represent the demographic in probably a generation,” she said.
Rose divulged that as a child growing up in Vermont, he was inspired by his father’s service on city council. He said as an act of community service he would defer his first year’s salary to the Aspen Community Fund.
“I am a leader not a politician,” he said.
Doyle said over the years he has watched Aspen grow from a town to a city, but if elected he would work to curb that trend by keeping checks on developers’ requests for variances.
“I want Aspen to follow the Aspen Area Community Plan,” he said.
Endsley took a portion of his closing statement to honor lives lost in the community because of lack of access to social services.
“Mental health is something I feel needs to be addressed,” he said.
Squirm Night is available for streaming at GrassrootsTV, as well as complete bios and stances on issues from each candidate. Election Day is March 2. Ballots are in the mail and in-person voting is available at Aspen City Hall.