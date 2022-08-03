The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The council set the goals during a July 2021 retreat. Staff has since gone about the task of trying to accomplish the goals and updated the council on Tuesday on what’s been done so far.
“Tonight is really a high-level recap of where we’re at and what’s coming up next,” City Manager Sara Ott told the council. “Each of these [items] have different times in the upcoming future to come back to either a work session or regular meeting to receive direction or more detailed discussion with you on matters of importance.”
The council listed affordable housing as its top goal, and specifically expressed interest in evaluating and identifying opportunities, working with partners, and leveraging “existing and new resources to invest in the development and maintenance of affordable housing,” according to a memorandum from Ott.
To accomplish this goal, staff has set out to: create an affordable housing strategic plan; complete development projects like Burlingame Phase 3 and the Lumberyard; seek additional affordable housing opportunities that do not need to be developed and could be purchased or converted; amend policies and regulations; and work with the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. A large portion of this work has been done under the Community Development department.
“Community Development has been busy on our portion of this work going back to the spring of 2021,” said Community Development Director Phillip Supino. “Presently, we’re working with our brothers and sisters in the asset department on the Lumberyard entitlements project. …We are actively moving forward with that, and our to-do list is meaningful and robust.”
In addition to progress on the construction of Burlingame Phase 3 and the schematic design of the Lumberyard, the city also has tackled this affordable housing goal through the moratorium on residential development, which will sunset on Aug. 8. The city council passed Ordinances 13 and 14 on June 30 in response to the moratorium.
Ordinance 14 updated the annual fee-in-lieu for affordable housing mitigation, and Ordinance 13 incorporated pieces of Ordinance 24 — which would have amended aspects of the land-use code related to affordable housing mitigation calculation. The council tabled Ordinance 24 in November — and updated the code to address demolition, mitigation, an affordable housing review process and other development opportunities for single-family and duplex homes.
“Council sought to use the moratorium process as a means to — at least as far as the land-use side of things is concerned — make meaningful progress on their affordable housing goal,” Supino said.
Going forward, staff recommended that the next priority should be the evaluation and implementation of improvements in further support of the affordable housing credits program. Supino said that staff made changes to the program before the moratorium, but more updates are needed in order for the program to function as intended. Staff will revisit the council in the future to discuss the program further.
Council members thanked staff for their work throughout the past year. Councilman Skippy Mesirow noted that the amount of work done on the land-use code has been immense.
“This is the number one community goal, and it is the nature of this work that it will take three to five years before it really shows up in people’s lives in many of these cases,” he said. “This is a monumental amount of work in a short time, and it’s a bunch of long-term fruit for the community.”
Councilwoman Rachel Richards added that going forward, she would like to see a more complete data compilation for the public to be able to view and better understand the work the city and APCHA are doing.
“I feel like we need to get a fairly accurate picture of where we are now as a community in terms of the total number of jobs in Pitkin County and then the total number of affordable housing units,” she said. “It feels to me like we’ve got 20,000 jobs and 3,300 units and now people are mad that those 3,300 units aren’t fulfilling the 20,000 jobs in the community, and how do you communicate that it’s not APCHA’s fault?”
Staff also will return to the council this fall for a final check-in on the Lumberyard development application before the public hearing process begins. The city plans to conduct more community outreach at that time.