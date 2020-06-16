In passing a second extension of a mandatory face covering order Monday night, Aspen City Council reprimanded those who are not doing their part to reduce transmission through wearing masks in business or when a distance of six feet can not be maintained from others.
The face covering resolution now expires July 15, with the anticipation that it will be discussed again during the regularly scheduled council meeting on July 14.
Councilmember Ann Mullins said she has observed a lack of compliance within the community when she is in public.
“I've been shocked at the number of people that didn't wear masks,” Mullins said.
While there have been reports of businesses doing little to ensure customers are wearing face coverings, Mullins said for the businesses that are trying to do the right thing, having the city mandate in place will help support those efforts.
“The face covering has proved to be an added protection. We are having such trouble with compliance in town, I think we need to help the shop owners by standing firm in our requirements of face masks,” she said.
Mayor Torre agreed, and also expressed his disappointment at the disregard he has seen for the standing mask order, which was originally put into place through a special meeting called April 27.
“I’ve really been challenged with this,” Torre said. “I would hope that we were getting more compliance and cooperation from residents and visitors.”
The standing order was extended another 30 days last month, and Torre said it was his hope to transition from a mandate to an advisory in that time.
“However that doesn't seem to be carrying enough weight for our residents and visitors to show the respect that I think they should to others around them by donning a mask when it is appropriate,” he said.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein pointed out that the city’s ordinance is somewhat redundant with Pitkin County’s public health order that requires face masks inside businesses and in public spaces when a six-foot distance can not be maintained. The county ordinance came after the city’s first declaration, but now that it is in place, it covers all jurisdictions within the county, including all of Aspen.
“I think it would be just fine to let this expire and stay under the public health order of the county,” Hauenstein said. “That gets rid of the double layer here.”
City Manager Sara Ott updated the council with plans to heighten enforcement of all measures under the public health order, including the mask requirement. The city is reassigning rangers who typically would be monitoring open space and placing them within the downtown core to intercept and educate people who are out of compliance. The city is also putting money toward staffing out the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s visitor kiosks with ambassadors who will help bring tourists up to speed with local regulations.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said those in-person check ups will be an important aspect in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
“I'm certainly in favor of extending this,” Mesirow said. “I am very much looking forward to getting the street team out there doing that work.”
Torre said the message needs to get out that the five commitments to containment developed by the Board of Public Health are the foundation of keeping Aspen’s inhabitants healthy and the economy open. One of the five commitments is to wear a mask in public.
“In light of the last few days, we've heard of transmission in our valley, it is indeed some of the only things we can do and I think it's very prudent to encourage that in our community,” he said.
Local governments seek $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief
Also on Monday the city council passed a resolution that allows the city to work with the county as well as Snowmass Village and Basalt in applying for federal funding to help with COVID-19 relief.
Pitkin County and the three local governments it contains can request up to $1,524,180 from Colorado’s allocation of federal CARES Act funds. The number is based on population and requires that the multiple jurisdictions come up with an agreed upon plan for distributing the bailout amongst themselves.
The managers of the four jurisdictions have devised a ratio of 55% of the funds going to the county, while the other 45% would be distributed based on town population. In Basalt, only the population of those residing in the portion of the town that lies within Pitkin County are counted. The breakdown would bring in $833,050 to PItkin County, $454,782 to Aspen, $170,903 to Snowmass Village and $59,914 to Basalt.
The funds would be reimbursements for the expense the governments have taken on for the incident management team, financial assistance to residents, contact tracing and consumer protection. The council has approved a $6 million allocation for local relief and recovery programs.
The intergovernmental agreement states that the local area has been stretched beyond its means in responding to the pandemic, and remains particularly vulnerable to the lasting outcomes of the continued spread of COVID-19.
“Public health experts anticipate that due to the contagiousness of the illness and the fact that numerous travelers from around the world visit Pitkin County, that the county is a higher risk of COVID-19,” it states. “The cost and magnitude of responding to and recovering from the impact of the pandemic is expected to exceed Pitkin County’s available resources.”