The Aspen City Council during a work session Tuesday evening left city planning and parking staff with plenty of work to do before a follow-up session on Sept. 27 regarding the future of the program that during the COVID-19 crisis allowed some private businesses to extend operations outdoors to activate right-of-way spaces otherwise designated for parking.
Dubbed the Summer in Aspen Vitality — or Winter in Aspen Vitality, depending on the season — program, the allowance waived some of the barriers to operating temporary and pop-up restaurant and retail endeavors in outdoor spaces, such as needing to present to council and paying into fee structures to account for growth management and affordable housing mitigation.
When public health policies put stringent caps on indoor capacities, such a program was a sort of life saver for many businesses in the restaurant and retail sectors, especially in the downtown core, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein noted during Tuesday’s work session. But in greenlighting a program that waived fees, relaxed regulations and opened public space for private use, the council inadvertently may have created a situation that will prove difficult to reverse, he said.
“I think what happened last year is that we at the city council, we sold it and we bought the story. We tried to bend over backwards to try to send a lifeline to local businesses, so we allowed some things that we would not have allowed in a healthy community,” he said. “Oftentimes we hear, ‘go by the application not by the story,’ but last year was, ‘never mind.’ But now it’s time to get back. We need to be getting back to the mitigations. We need to have identification of those public amenities.”
On that point, there was near agreement from his fellow council members, and most requested additional information from community development and parking staff at the scheduled Sept. 27 work session before making a decision about what to do with the program that sunsets Oct. 31.
One thing that is clear: Nobody on council wanted to see such a near-term sunset, fearing such a jarring change in operations would prove burdensome to the businesses that have participated in the program.
“I want to support this past Oct. 31. We need a long-term strategy on it. I would support past the 31st and, yes, I’m interested in a long-term response,” Aspen Mayor Torre said.
Somewhat ironically, as the program was initially enacted as an emergency response to the pandemic to assist businesses, equity issues and questions of fairness arose during Tuesday’s dialogue. Council member Rachel Richards in particular emphasized that by allowing some businesses to operate outdoor spaces and not others, the city was meddling in the free market.
“We’re creating such an unlevel playing field for our retail, I think it’s crazy,” she said. “I think we want to make it all consuming or not — I don’t want to pick out the winners and losers in our marketplace that way.”
Currently, there are four bike rental companies in the downtown core utilizing the program, Parking Director Mitch Osur explained, and if the program continues in its current iteration, which allows bike shops to use would-be street parking spaces to offer rentals, a fifth will participate next summer.
Councilmember John Doyle echoed Richards’ sentiments regarding fairness.
“Just trying to maintain a level playing field should be the goal of this whole exercise,” he said.
Generally, there was consensus among council that moving forward, the city should not waive fees and should re-examine pre-COVID regulations in any long-term solution. What that looks like will be the center of discussion Sept. 27.
“Because of the significance of some of these structures, giving lead time toward this, giving clear direction toward this … is important to us,” said Aspen Principal Long Range Planner Ben Anderson, adding that “from community development staff perspective, we think this was successful. But it’s also important to maintain and pay attention to these things that were important to the community pre-COVID.”