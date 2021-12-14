After using much of last week to crack down on its affordable housing goals, Aspen City Council turned to another priority goal during its Monday work session: the city’s building IQ and energy efficiency.
While presenting council with an update on the matter, city staff asked for feedback on how to move forward over the next two or three years to achieve the city’s goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions released by buildings. Sustainability Programs Administrator Tessa Schreiner asked the council to give direction on the timeline, a potential policy resolution and how much information should be disclosed to the public throughout the process.
“Our primary goal with building IQ is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector,” Schreiner said. “In order for that to happen, we need buildings to be highly efficient and reduce their resource consumption. In order for buildings to be highly efficient, they have to improve the buildings and make energy efficiency improvements.”
Schreiner presented two tools that the city can use to reach its goal: a building performance standard — which buildings over a certain square footage are required to reach by a defined date — and benchmarking, a program that requires buildings over a certain size to track and report their water and energy usage. Schreiner said that both tools are highly important and can deliver local data on where the city currently stands.
“You can’t manage what you don’t measure,” she said.
Schreiner gave the council three options for a phased approach to building IQ compliance, each of which outlined a different pace and timeline for completion. Council ultimately supported the slowest option, which will begin phasing in city properties in the beginning of 2022 and then move to the largest commercial properties next December, and then to multi-family properties in 2024 and 2025.
Council members said they were supportive but had more questions. Staff will bring an update to council in January.
“Benchmarking by itself doesn’t do us anything unless you do something and you can measure the effects of what you are doing,” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said. “I’m supportive of this, but I have a lot of questions.”
Hauenstein also voiced concerns about how much information should be publicly disclosed about individual properties. All of the other Colorado communities that have benchmarking ordinances chose to disclose aggregated community data and select data on individual properties, as well as a number of states, Schreiner said.
Staff recommended doing something similar by releasing one aggregated community report with high-level findings, trends and analysis, as well as a second report at the beginning of the second year that documents any property benchmarks and releasing individual property data without including identifying information. Council was ultimately supportive of the recommendation, but again asked for more information in January.
“I think the most granular information we can get is going to be the most beneficial,” Hauenstein said. “But I’m sensitive to private properties being disclosed. I’d like to see the information on what other communities have taken, what their reactions have been, what the objections are, what were the answers to the objections. … I want to see the most granular information we can get but with a sensitivity to the privacy.”
Hauenstein also suggested the data should be categorized by construction date, construction type, energy and water usage or location to make the information easier to find once it’s published.
Staff agreed to bring back a policy resolution for proposal in the first quarter of 2022, and to continue engaging with stakeholders in the meantime. Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he was supportive of the proposal and the quickest action to achieve the city’s goals.
The building IQ program is one portion of the city’s solid waste and carbon goal. City staff will return to council on Feb. 28 to present an update on organics diversion.