Aspen City Council will have a full plate this week with a work session on Monday and a regular meeting on Tuesday, covering topics ranging from a new grants steering committee to the community development department’s 2023 work plan.
The work plan will be the council’s only item of discussion during Monday’s work session. According to a memorandum from the community development department’s Phillip Supino and Ben Anderson, the council’s direction will inform scheduling and resource needs for elements of the work plan, which includes a list of current and proposed policy projects.
In 2022, staff and council members discussed a number of policy subjects to pursue, including commercial development and vacancy policies, an affordable housing credits program, demolition allotment policies and procedures, and boards and commissions’ structure and authority related to the land use code.
Staff will update the council on Monday on each of the department’s active projects, which include the affordable housing credits program. Following the council’s most recent direction on Dec. 12, staff has begun developing amendments to the credits regulations to optimize the program and further incentivize private sector development of affordable housing, according to the memo.
Staff also is working on projects relating to demolition allotments, the outdoor lighting code and miscellaneous errors and updates in the land use code. The council also has asked staff to focus on projects that ensure land use boards and commissions meet council and community needs, and vitality in the commercial sector.
In the memo, staff wrote that their particular focus is currently on a development permit process improvement project, an internal project that staff is conducting alongside the delivery of core development services.
“ComDev staff have made annual process improvement for each of the last three years to ensure we maintain a departmental culture of continuous improvement and ensure the highest level of customer service,” the memo states. “This is an essential internal administrative function.”
The memo noted that adoption of the new building code — the council passed amendments to building regulations on first reading on Jan. 10, and will hear a second reading on Tuesday — and the recent hiring of a new chief building official and a community development deputy director present new opportunities for process improvement. Steps will be taken immediately upon passage of the new regulations, according to the memo, to expedite the permit review process.
Additionally, over time, staff will work to improve the function of the building permit queuing system, which manages permits in line for review, and implement an internal plan for longer-term process improvement.
“In total, staff believes these changes will have an immediate effect on the permit process,” the memo says. “This project is a top departmental priority for 2023 requiring significant staff and organizational resources.”
Tuesday’s regular meeting will cover an array of topics, including a notice of call-up from the Historic Preservation Commission, a first reading of an ordinance, two public hearings and two action items. One of the public hearings will focus on the new building regulations, and the other will formalize a new grants steering committee, if passed.
The committee would work to ensure that council direction was implemented in the most efficient, fair and consistent manner possible, according to a memo from Senior Strategy Consultant John Barker. The committee also would work with city staff to implement policy changes, make funding recommendations to the council and set strategic priorities. As necessary, committee members would create and appoint additional advisory committees of qualified community members to review individual grant applications and advise the steering committee on the merits of each.
Monday’s work session will begin at 4 p.m. and Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Aspen City Hall and are open to the public in person and online.