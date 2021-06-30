A steering committee visited Aspen City Council Monday evening to present a draft of a total compensation philosophy that the city can refer to when hiring and retaining employees over the years to come.
The committee — a cross-departmental group of employees who are actively helping develop the city’s compensation study by acting as a bridge between city staff and the project — asked council for approval of the proposed draft during the work session.
“The stuff that we’re trying to confront are big issues,” Ben Anderson, the city’s principal long range planner, said. “When you go out into the intermountain west and look at what other communities are doing right now, in spite of these challenges that we have, Aspen is still a leader in that. And we’re still so far ahead of other communities in what we have done in our past — the kind of legacy that we have on these issues and our tolerance for engaging in innovative responses to the problems we have.”
The goal of the total compensation philosophy statement is to ensure that the city is able to attract and retain talent that can provide excellent service to the city, according to the presentation. Secondly, the committee and Segal — the company that helped draft the philosophy statement — hope that the city will be able to use the methodologies in this statement for years to come.
Aspen does have a retention and compensation problem, but not as big as one might think, compensation and benefits manager Jessica Roberts said. The city’s average turnover rate is 13%, she said, which means approximately 39 employees leave the city over the course of a year.
“That’s not high,” she said. “Industrywide, if you look across other governmental organizations in the resort area, for example, their average overall in resort is 18.6%. So we’re not trending too high in turnover. But it does, if you look at the other metrics, like our vacancies — how long a job stays open — we get impacted there. When we do have turnover, it can be very difficult to replace and find a qualified staff member to fill back that slot.”
The average vacancy for an Aspen city position is 127 days, according to the presentation. Additionally, only 15% of new hires get into city-owned employee housing. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said that while it’s important to acknowledge the existing data, he sees an opportunity for the city to act in the interest of fairness.
“If a city was buying houses to replace them with a necessary highway, and they said, ‘Well, we’re going to make sure it’s fair, everyone’s going to get market rate plus 10%,’ but part of that highway goes through a historically disenfranchised community and another goes through a very ritzy community, well, we’re not actually acting in a fair way,” he said. “We’re actually reinforcing a legacy disadvantage, and so using the opportunity to rebalance that, I think is important.”
City Manager Sara Ott added that she sees a need in Aspen for a foundational document like a compensation philosophy. The city’s pay practice needs to be more transparent than in past years, she said, and the statement will affect council decisions in the future over issues such as housing and employment.
“I think it’s really valuable … what you’re saying as an employer and communicating that to your employees about how you’re paying a fair wage for fair work, just like any other employer,” Ott said. “We’re just being more transparent, perhaps, than in the past.”
Councilmembers did not take any action on the statement Monday during the work session. Mayor Torre said he expects more information and data to come in before finalizing a document.
