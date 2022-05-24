Monday was Aspen City Council’s final opportunity to give feedback and recommendations for a new ordinance amending the land-use code before the local moratorium on new residential development expires on June 8.
During the work session, staff sought direction from council members before drafts of an ordinance get brought to the table for readings. Among the policy considerations for those next steps: amending the city’s current land-use code to specifically address demolition and redevelopment, affordable housing mitigation and an affordable-housing review process.
“This is really deep work,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “This meeting represents the depth of our inquiry and exploration around priorities like environment and affordable housing that mean the most to our community. This will not solve everything, but it will till the soil in such a way that the garden we want can grow.”
City staff hope that the proposed policy changes — which will be presented in an ordinance next month — will respond to concerns from council and community members alike that led to the adoption of the moratorium in December.
“They were concerned, and I think others in the community were concerned, about the pace and scale of development,” said Ben Anderson, principal long-range planner. “And I think the demolition discussion is staff’s response to that concern. We gave thought to a lot of different things we could do in response to that, but this pointed us at what we see as the most impactful area, and what seems to be driving the development context right now is demolition of single-family homes and the redevelopment into bigger, larger, fancier homes.”
Of course, not everyone was a fan of the moratorium. In December, weeks after the initial iteration of the policy — Ordinance 27 — was adopted as an emergency ordinance in a Dec. 8 special meeting, the Aspen Board of Realtors sued the city. In that suit, ABOR successfully sought injunctive relief, effectively arguing to the judge that the city violated the state’s open meetings laws. Within days, the city council passed a new version of the moratorium, which has remained in place.
When it comes to life after the moratorium expires, the biggest change for members of the development community will be the regulations in this piece of the proposal that would regulate the demolition and redevelopment of single-family, duplex, free-market homes, Anderson added. Council members supported limiting the number of demolition allotments to six per year — where the current code allows for 19 — and putting an administrative review in place for projects that meet certain performance standards such as waste diversion, embodied carbon reporting, energy reporting, building energy performance and electrification, as well as stormwater benchmarks.
Council members Ward Hauenstein and Mesirow said they would prefer five allotments a year but were outvoted by the other three elected officials.
“My justification for five is I think that we’re here because we feel that it’s out of control, and meaningful adjustment requires meaningful action,” Hauenstein said. “I think five is on the lower end of that option.”
Staff is also hoping to be able to use the land-use code to facilitate the promotion of affordable-housing development, Anderson noted. Together, all of the land-use aspects discussed are related to Aspen’s climate action goals, which the council asked staff to consider when drafting these ordinances. Staff hopes that the new legislation will provide more alignment.
“Presently, if you read our land-use code, there’s not a strong recognition of the relationship between the built environment and climate and environment issues,” said Phillip Supino, Aspen’s community development director. “I think the changes that we are looking at making through these ordinances would draw a straighter line between how we use land in our community and the acknowledgement that that has climate and environmental impacts.”
Supino added that this will lay the groundwork for further integrating climate goals into the city code — not just this year but going forward as Aspen and other mountain communities around the West search for responses to increased demand for tourism and housing.
On the mitigation side, council supported keeping the current residential development mitigation rate — at 100% employees generated — and using a Consumer Price Index as the mechanism to bring predictability to the future value of mitigation within affordable-housing deferral agreements for locals. They also supported an administrative review with a development review committee assessment to assist with building permit submission.
Staff will return to council on June 14 for the first reading of the ordinance that represents the culmination of outreach and research done during the moratorium period on residential development. But that outreach continues — public comment will be allowed at every moratorium-related council meeting going forward, although it is not usually accepted during first readings. Today at 5 p.m., council will hear the first reading of the ordinance related to the other, separate moratorium on new short-term rental permits (which sunsets on Sept. 30). The second reading of both ordinances is scheduled for June 28.