The Aspen City Council supported moving forward with projects to determine the future uses of two of Aspen’s most historic buildings, following a discussion during a work session on Monday.
City staff asked for direction on Monday on next steps for the futures of the Armory building and the Main Street Cabin. The cabin is being considered as a future city housing site, and the Armory will likely be remodeled to accommodate a variety of community uses, on which the council was asked for input.
In May, council members expressed interest in a $18-23 million remodel project, and community responses to a survey showed that preferred uses for the building included casual dining, a community center, nonprofit services and lower-price-point retail. According to a memorandum from staff, the city currently does not have the funding to cover the expense of the project — the budget for the project is $7.5 million. Thus, staff suggested interim uses such as leasing the building to some other organization after the Pitkin County offices vacate the space this fall, or pursuing a public-private partnership with private-sector developers.
Council members ultimately supported pursuing interim options. Jen Phelan, development manager for the city’s capital asset department, said that the city is involved in ongoing discussions with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the U.S. Forest Service about leasing the first floor of the building on a temporary basis and would recommend going in that direction, which council members said they would like to see continue. Councilwoman Rachel Richards also said she would like to wait until after the November election to take any permanent action because of the decisions that could be made related to the short-term rental tax.
“We have about 54 days before the election in November, and we will find out where the short-term rental tax goes in terms of supporting affordable housing that we need desperately for the community, as well as city infrastructure and environmental initiatives,” Richards said. “So I’d like to see what we might possibly be able to do to delay the bigger or longer-term decisions until we see if those sources are available for the city’s infrastructure.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow added that he would like to see public involvement in the decision-making process. Other council members said they would support such a process as long as the realistic possibilities for uses and timeframes of the space were made clear.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and be part of the process to create a space that it feels like it has actual ownership of, because it helped create it,” Mesirow said. “I’d be interested in a community process, like a community collaboration or brainstorm, where we brought people together.”
Phelan said that staff will continue discussions with ACRA and the Forest Service, then return to the council after the November election to discuss long-term uses for the Armory.
At the Main Street Cabin, staff proposed an affordable housing project that would consist of converting the cabin into either a duplex or a triplex. Phelan said that a duplex would be the simplest and cheapest option, which the council ultimately supported.
“I just don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze in this case, both from the time perspective and the money perspective,” Mesirow said. “We’ve all said it in our own ways — and maybe I’m misinterpreting — but we’d love to see them stay as close to the historic condition as possible and have real citizens live in them. This does both of those things.”
Mesirow also said he would like to see the city apply for parking variants in an effort to create more space for housing in place of parking. Other council members agreed that more parking options was something they were interested in exploring further.