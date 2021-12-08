The Aspen City Council may not have identified the detailed affordable housing plan they were hoping for by day two of their housing retreat, but the consensus around the table on Tuesday was that progress had been made.
After two full days of goal-setting sessions at the new city hall building, councilmembers identified seven areas that should be included in Aspen’s future housing plans, including opportunities they want to pursue and pockets where they need more information before developing a plan.
“Coming out of these two days, I have better clarity,” Mayor Torre said as the gathering came to a close. “I have more information about some of the items that are on that list of seven. I have much better clarity about where this council sits. …But I’ve also heard that there is more to be done.”
Councilmembers and City Manager Sara Ott broke into three small groups to identify their top five housing goals and then consolidated the three lists into one. The city will use this list going forward to create an affordable housing plan.
The list includes a goal definition, partnerships, finishing current development projects (like the Lumberyard and Burlingame III), acquisition of land and opportunities, expiring deed restrictions, livability standards and maintenance, and aligning the land use code with the Aspen Area Community Plan, the city’s affordable housing credit program and a concurrent but separate development neutral housing model.
A development neutral model would provide affordable housing without creating any new development projects, Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said.
Even with all of those items on the list, councilmembers still had things on their minds that they felt should be added to the list. Torre said he often wonders what growth and density will look like in the future and wanted to consider that. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said the city should account for people who are leaving Aspen for high-paying jobs and more affordable housing downvalley. Council agreed that there also should be a chapter on existing affordable housing so they can see what’s working and what isn’t.
They acknowledged that many of the goals are long-term solutions and will not be achievable in the next five or 10 years. They agreed they should have a set of short-term goals to work on now and a second set of long-term goals.
Hauenstein took it a step further by saying he wants to see a regional effort to solve the housing crisis in the near- and long-term future.
“We’re hearing this alignment with the Aspen Area Community Plan. What is the second word in that? Area.” he said. “Whether it’s the hospital, the school district, [the music school], the ski company, Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, Pitkin County, Eagle, even, and Garfield — this is an area challenge and we need active participation and equality from all members of our community. …I want a regional approach. I want a long-term vision, but with short-term timelines so we can be specific.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards added that the city should be cognizant of what type of housing is needed as time goes on.
“We shape our structures and our structures shape us,” she said. “What we choose to build will define what type of community we have in 20 or 25 years.”
There is a trend of people coming through Aspen for a few years to gain experience before moving on to a bigger city or something else, Richards said. The people who are here to stay and hope to raise families in Aspen will need different types of housing.
“So I think we really have to be cautious about what type of housing we’re building,” she said. “We can build skyscrapers with 500 units at 350 square feet each, but is that the community we want in 25 years?”
Ott assured council that the city is planning to have no shortage of meetings and work sessions on the subject. She said housing is scheduled to come up in council work sessions every month, if not every week, until June. Council will have opportunities to ask more questions and receive updates at those meetings, which are open to the public.
Councilmembers will revisit their housing goals in January after the holidays. Torre said he was glad for the chance to pause and think, adding that he expects council to have more questions and ideas they want to explore in 2022.