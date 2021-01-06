Aspen City Council during its meeting Tuesday afternoon agreed to send a letter, the initial draft of which was presented by Councilmember Rachael Richards, to freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert regarding her public objections to the 2020 presidential election results — albeit signatories will represent themselves as individuals, not as a formal action taken by an elected body.
Richards had requested her colleagues on city council “to either move to [the] next formal meeting for further action or to see if folks want to sign on as individuals and send more immediately,” she said of the letter in an email ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
In the original draft language, the proposed letter requested Boebert provide “the specific evidence upon which you intend to base your vote against the certification of electoral votes coming from states other than Colorado, which as you know voted in the majority for Joe Biden to become our next president.”
Boebert has been vocal, especially via her Twitter account, regarding her willingness to continue supporting President Donald Trump in his efforts to challenge the U.S. presidential election results, which have been declared for his opponent, Joe Biden.
“The Founding Fathers didn’t back down when people told them what they could and could not do,” she tweeted Monday. “With that in mind, I won’t be backing down from this election integrity fight.”
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow suggested some edits be made to soften the verbiage before sending, although council did opt send the overall message to the recently elected Boebert (again, with signatories representing themselves), who during the Republican primary unseated long-time incumbent Scott Tipton.
“I had asked for some edits to it to better reflect the intention — not picking a fight or being accusatory, but modeling the behavior we’re asking her to engage in, which is representing all of us,” Mesirow said Tuesday evening.
City attorney Jim True said via email Tuesday evening that a final draft of the letter had not yet been completed but likely would be by today.
When reached for comment Tuesday evening, Richards said the reasoning for her letter harkened back to her memories of Watergate, as she grew up in the Washington, D.C. area.
“At that time, I saw a great number of fairly troubled members of the president’s party stand up to say, ‘This is wrong,’ and stand up for the country and the constitution,” she said. “To see issues similar to those challenged at this time, it’s very important to me and very real to me. I took an oath to uphold the constitution; our board did. Our county’s vote and the state of Colorado were for Joe Biden — the actions to try to nullify the electors in some other state is literally trying to overturn the results of citizens’ of Colorado vote.”