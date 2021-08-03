At its Monday work session, Aspen City Council decided to move forward with developing a ballot question for this November that would expand the use of a portion of the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax.
Monday’s session followed a May 3 council meeting in which the city identified several areas where the community could benefit from RETT funds — including mental wellness, healthy rivers and stormwater infrastructure, child care and arts and — as possible recipients of future funds. City Manager Sara Ott asked for feedback from council on a number of recommendations made by staff.
Staff recommended that the Wheeler and its programming should remain the first priority, as well as expanding the use of RETT funds to include the Red Brick Center for the Arts, expanding the use of the RETT to increase funding for granting opportunities for arts and culture institutions, and finally, addressing other explored areas through alternative opportunities.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said he would like to see some of the money go to child care, while councilmember Rachel Richards said she would rather stick to the RETT’s original 1979 language, which intended the funds to be used for the arts.
“From my perspective, I really could not see a Wheeler vote that said the words ‘child care’ in it, per se, because I think it creates that challenge ability of, ‘Is it a new tax?’” Richards said. “And I just, I can’t go there. I want to follow the original ballot language to the extent possible — and I think everyone knows I’m fully interested in pursuing child care locations sooner than later and settling on one.”
Staff also asked council to give direction on whether to advance development of a ballot question to repurpose a portion of the money, and it gave an update on a long-term capital plan for the Wheeler that will focus on $4.5 million worth of projects over the next three to five years. The projects will include upgrading theatrical systems, installing energy-efficient fixtures, replacing deteriorating and obsolete equipment, and integrating communications systems throughout the more-than-100-year-old building.
In a memorandum, Ott said that council should also consider timing for posing a ballot question. The discussion of such a ballot question has been ongoing for years, Ott said, despite a recent effort by local citizens to gather petition signatures for a separate ballot question that also proposed reallocations for RETT funds.
While the citizen group failed to gather sufficient signatures for a ballot question this November, council could vote to place one on this fall’s ballot — or wait until November 2022 or March 2023. If they wish to place a question on this fall’s ballot, the decision will need to be made and language must be submitted to Pitkin County by September.
Richards and Hauenstein both expressed interest in waiting until 2022 to put an issue on the ballot. Chances are higher in regular election years of higher voter turnout, Richards said, and waiting gives the city a chance to seek out public input before rushing to submit language to the county.
“I will fully support what the majority of the council decides on the timing of the ballot issue,” Hauenstein said. “I think that we need more time, but in the team spirit, I will support what the majority rules if we want to go forward.”
No members of the group that generated the petition spoke at the meeting, but several local arts professionals pledged support to the council’s effort. They also expressed support for putting a question on the ballot this November rather than waiting.
“I think it’s super clear that in 1979, the voters wanted to support the arts in Aspen, and particularly to support the treasure which is the Wheeler Opera House,” Aspen Music Festival and School CEO Alan Fletcher said. “I would like to say that on behalf of our organization that we wish to work with the council and certainly with the city staff on this, and we are ready to work and we’re ready to commit resources to a ballot question and all that entails. We are ready to do it for this fall if that comes out.”
At the end of the discussion, council expressed support for putting a question on the ballot this November, but only if they could secure support from a majority of voters and arts organizations through polling. They asked Ott to immediately begin a process for collecting public input on the issue. Council also asked Ott for more information on what would fall under the Red Brick’s funding and clarification on the minimum fund balance of the Wheeler’s reserve level, which council proposed bumping to 200% at a meeting on April 20.
Ott said that staff will return to council in September with an update on community grants, including those for arts and culture.