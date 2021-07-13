At their last work session before a two-day retreat, Aspen City Council heard from city staff on Monday about affordable housing mitigation and decided to discuss further before coming to a decision.
Specifically, staff presented proposals for eliminating the credit for an existing floor area — which applies to homes under remodel — and a sub-grade exemption — which currently states that most basements do not count as part of a home’s total floor area — under the city’s current land use code.
“We’re feeling the impacts of growth in this town, and a lot of it, I think, is in our residential sector. And I think a lot of that is not being mitigated as the community expects it to be,” the city’s principal long range planner Ben Anderson said. “The policy question for you folks, eventually, if you want to go down this path, about whether or not that credit — regardless of a past mitigation — is appropriate or not.”
Under the current code, the floor area of an existing home can be credited against the new floor area after the home is remodeled, according to Anderson’s presentation. In situations where the remodel is significant, only new floor area is calculated. In both cases, the exemption of the existing floor area is credited, regardless of whether mitigation was ever assessed on the property.
Additionally, the current code exempts “sub-grade areas” from both the allowable floor area and the affordable housing mitigation sections. According to the presentation, basements are exempt unless a large percentage of the basement is exposed for light or the property sits on a slope that naturally exposes the basement. The last time basements were discussed was in 2015, according to the presentation.
By eliminating these rules, the city hopes to accomplish a mechanism to mitigate for the development activity that is most shaping Aspen’s current growth context, Anderson said. Additionally, the city hopes to assess a mitigation requirement for development that generates new demand for employees and affordable housing; to create a more equitable mitigation requirement across different types of development; and to create additional demand within the Affordable Housing Credits program.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she wanted to take time to look over both items before making a final decision, but would consider supporting elimination of the floor area credit.
“I’m kind of leaning towards the elimination or modification,” she said. “[Mayor] Torre does raise a good point of this balance about people pushing some of the uses below-grade rather than up above-grade. I don’t want to not touch sub-grade if we’re still going to end up with some stuff above-grade, but if there’s some balance there that makes a little difference, I would consider it.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow also said he was supportive, adding that he looks forward to working with the community on these issues.
“I’m a huge fan of building with the public … and I’m supportive,” he said. “I think this is a perfectly appropriate approach in my mind.”