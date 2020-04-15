Aspen City Council passed a slew of contracts during a virtual regular meeting Tuesday night. While the majority of council discussion since March stay-at-home orders were enacted in Pitkin County have concentrated on the diminishing municipal budget and prudent ways to spend public dollars on economic assistance, the council gave the OK for the additional spending unanimously.
City Manager Sara Ott told councilmembers that the consent calendar items were vetted by the city finance director, assistant city manager, city attorney and herself, and there was justification for funding the five contracts even during the city’s current belt-tightening measures.
Over half a million dollars will be used to purchase new equipment for the Wheeler Opera House, address critical water storage, fix a broken traffic light at the airport intersection, update mapping data and advance an affordable housing project.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein remarked that he almost relished in the mundane nature of the meeting’s consent calendar.
“Normalcy in an abnormal time is kind of comforting,” he said. All members of council were patched into the virtual meeting from their homes and offices.
Councilmember Rachel Richards asked Ott to go through each contract and explain why — just weeks after predictions that the city will be short nearly $3 million in 2020 due to the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19 — they were being asked to approve new spending.
In the case of the Lumberyard affordable housing contract, the spending has been cut at this time in light of social distancing requirements. The major development planned for the Aspen Airport Business Center was to enter into another round of stakeholder outreach and conceptual design for the 10-acre blank canvas. In order to meet public health order requirements, the project team from DHM Design can no longer gather together or host community outreach gatherings. At this time they will only move forward with work that can be done from individual home offices.
In a memo to council, Affordable Housing Development Project Manager Chris Everson said this will result in financial savings for the time being, without completely halting the project.
“The abbreviated scope of work allows the City to spend $97,500 instead of what would have been $296,500 for the previously described larger, more comprehensive scope of work, while still being able to move the project forward incrementally during this time of uncertainty,” Everson said.
He said the contract to expand the project back to initial lengths can be discussed again in June.
Hauenstein and fellow Councilmember Skippy Mesirow have both been pushing for an expedited process and encouraging the design team to look at the upper levels of density for the rare open lot. While Mesirow pushed to ensure the project would not fall too far behind, Hauenstein said he was willing to put the brakes on it while construction and design sectors are shut down across the state.
Councilmembers also approved a new audio console at the shuttered Wheeler Opera House with a nearly $90,000 price tag. Ott said the equipment is replacing outdated systems that could fail at any time. If the Wheeler is able to reopen this summer it will be obligated to honor its rental agreement with the Aspen Music Festival and School and the expectations for high-end sound systems will be in place. Additionally, she said it’s an ideal time to update the gear, while the theater is dark under public health order.
City staff also convinced the council there is no better time than during the ghost-town nature of the epidemic to update the mapping resources the city and county use for land-use regulation. Council approved a $99,440 contract for new aerial photography in order to update the city’s Geographic Information System software, which, among other things, helps identify property lines and is used in land-use applications and private and municipal planning.
“The acquisition is scheduled to take place during a time in Aspen’s history when a record low number of cars will be present on roadways and in parking spots. This is a rare opportunity to capture a better view of many of our assets that are traditionally obscured by vehicles,” wrote GIS Program Manager Bridgette Kelly in a memorandum to council.
Other measures funded on Tuesday evening revolve around public safety. The Leonard Thomas Reservoir and water treatment plant both need some upgrades to ensure safe drinking water is delivered to Aspenites. Those fixes come in at around $220,000.
And the city will be replacing a traffic light that was taken out by a snow removal truck over the winter. A temporary street light has been erected in the upvalley lane of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and Highway 82 intersection. It does not offer a left turn signal and is significantly smaller than the rest of the highway signage. While that project falls within the purview of the Colorado Department of Transportation, the state will allow Aspen to make the fix on its own dime using city resources. This allows the improvement to be made this spring as opposed to remaining on the state’s waitlist into the fall. It also is expected that the $75,000 price tag will be reimbursed, after deductions, by the city’s insurance.
The council approved the measures unanimously. Mayor Torre said he was satisfied with the justifications for the new spending after speaking with city staff leading up to the meeting.
“I’m supportive. I’ve done my own questions and gotten my answers,” he said.