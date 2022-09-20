Aspen City Council decided in a Monday work session that the city does not need to involve itself in cases where a residential property sells with short-term rental bookings made prior to the sale, and opted not to amend the land use code to address “run-out” periods.
On June 28 when the council passed Ordinance 9 — the legislation that codified the new STR regulations — community members who spoke during public comment raised concerns about when a property has booked STR rentals far into the future but the property is sold prior to those bookings commencing. Ordinance 9 includes a non-transferability clause that prohibits permits from being transferred to a new owner in the event of a sale, and also says that permits cannot be transferred from one residential address to another.
Concerns were also raised on June 28 by STR operators who felt that if bookings were canceled due to the non-transferability clause, it would harm the reputations of both the booking agent and the city. Operators also wondered if the STR policy would be violated if a new owner decided to honor the bookings and continue with the rentals, despite not having an issued permit.
According to a memorandum, city staff did not recommend pursuing a code amendment.
“A ‘run-out’ period counters the intention of the non-transferability clause and waitlist and would create burden on both the administrative application of a temporary permit and the legal boundaries the city would be party to in administering it upon the private sale of a home,” Long-Range Planner Haley Hart wrote in the memo. “Staff supports that an owner and buyer may be able to privately determine how to best accommodate future bookings in the case of a property sale.”
At the time that Ordinance 9 was adopted, the council decided not to incorporate an amendment into the legislation and revisit it later. On Monday, Hart presented staff’s recommendation in addition to research the city had conducted on the topic. On Oct. 1, STR operators will again be able to apply for STR permits, and the city will be starting with a baseline of 1,319 current STR permits out of 5,080 free-market residential units. That means 26% of all non-affordable residential units in Aspen have STR permits attached to them.
Hart also said that the purpose of the caps and waitlists outlined in Ordinance 9 is to balance permit scarcity with equitable management of competition for permits. Staff would need additional time to factor a run-out amendment into the land use code, and Hart wrote in the memo that staff would prefer that any requests by council factored in the Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 deadlines for new and “grandfathered” permits, respectively, to facilitate a smooth program launch.
The majority of the council was supportive of staff’s recommendation, however Councilman Ward Hauenstein was absent and did not provide feedback, and Councilman Skippy Mesirow disagreed with staff and his fellow council members.
“I think we’ve made some really important and big changes, and we’ve upset the applecart a lot and for good reason that I’m fully supportive of,” Mesirow said. “I find a number of staff’s concerns to be legitimate and fair. I see other ones as not real, or at least not an understanding of how the industry is functioning.”
Mesirow, who heads SkyRun Vacation Rentals in Aspen, added that he hopes the decision will not “come back to bite us,” and it’s likely that there will be significant challenges to guest experience and to business operations that he sees as unnecessary.
Mayor Torre, Councilwoman Rachel Richards and Councilman John Doyle were part of the deciding majority and agreed with staff that sellers and industry professionals would be able to handle such situations without the city’s involvement.
“That was the one thought I had — should you be able to [rent an] STR while the property is on the market?” Richards said. “The second thought is more that it should perhaps be a required part of your listing — whatever format or platform you’re using to list — to say, ‘This house is currently on the market and should it sell, bookings will be canceled, you know, within 30 days of the sales date.’”
Richards added that the city may want to have discussions about those guidelines in the future. At this time, the city will take no further action related to “run-outs.”