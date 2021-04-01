On Monday, Aspen City Council unanimously approved a sweeping multimillion dollar affordable housing plan that will eventually house 90% of Aspen’s workforce underground.
Dubbed “Aspen B2,” the plan will combine Aspen’s existing network of mines, tunnels, and caverns with new construction to form an underground city capable of housing as many as 10,000 Aspen workers.
Construction is expected to begin in June of this year. And the first subterranean units will be move-in ready by August or September at the latest.
“That’s part of the appeal. We’re in a crisis. But by utilizing existing infrastructure we can cut down construction time by months, years even,” said John Smithereens, Aspen city councilor.
Critics of the plan claim human beings need sunlight, among other concerns.
But Dr. Fibberstan, Aspen B2 project consultant, said that’s not the case.
“No one has conclusively proved that wage-earning humans need anything other than air and a daily serving of NutraLoaf, a product of Aspen Ski Inc. partner Soylent Laboratories,” explained Dr. Fibberstan before adding, “Nutraloaf — can’t forget that taste.”
In response to concerned citizens, city council explained that Vitamin D supplementation would be included in every unit’s rent, along with utilities.
That concession calmed some in attendance at last week’s city council meeting.
Still, vocal opponents remain.
“This plan combines the very worst elements of the fiction of H.G. Wells and other dystopian authors,” said George Norgood, a local citizen and founder of the Humans Above Ground Cooperative, or HAG.
“I think there’s a very real possibility that Aspen B2 residents will mutate into Morlocks,” said Norgood.
An Aspen Ski Inc. representative said in response that the company will provide sunglasses and face buffs gratis to any Aspen B2 resident working 35 hours a week or more above ground.
“We are well-aware of the risks of Morlocks or zombies,” said Michael Richman, Ski Inc. spokesman. “We are acquiring a stockpile of 10,000 muzzles. In case the worst should happen, we can still keep our workforce employed and our tourists safe.”
Complete schematics were not available as of presstime, but will soon be uploaded to the city of Aspen website. The lead designer of the project, Dr. Dick Nemo, was on hand after the meeting to refresh citizens on the basics.
Aspen B2 will be connected to Aspen proper with two large elevators, called “portals,” although the B portal will be held in reserve for emergencies. The A portal will be located near the current Highway 82 entrance to Aspen, adjacent to the S-curves. It will have two lanes and revolving doors, explained Nemo.
Asked why the A portal could not be located near the Aspen core or utilize the existing, topside Rubey Park Transit Center, Dr. Nemo just laughed for a solid five minutes.
After the conclusion of the meeting, citizens’ emotions were generally muted.
Joe Blarney, a longtime local, had initially opposed Aspen B2.
“I see some positives. Free Vitamin D. I mean, hey, it’s still Aspen. It’s worth it. They’re really taking care of us, too. You heard what that guy said about sheep, they are good role models, so fluffy and docile. Oh, and Nutraloaf — can’t forget that taste.”