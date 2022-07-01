The Aspen City Council unanimously passed Ordinances 13 and 14 on second reading at a regular meeting on Thursday after the meeting was continued after running late Tuesday evening.
The council took public comment on both ordinances on Tuesday and discussed what they had heard before taking the vote on Thursday. Ordinance 14, which updates the annual fee-in-lieu for affordable housing mitigation to 8.5%, was unchanged and received unanimous support from the council. Ordinance 13 was passed with an amendment to grant six demolition allotments per year plus two that could be granted to individuals who meet full-time residency criteria.
Despite some disagreements at the council table before the vote, Mayor Torre said he felt passage was a significant step forward and he was happy to support the legislation.
“We say we want to be a sustainable, livable and enjoyable Aspen community. This is a step in that direction,” he said. “In my election, by the voters of Aspen, I was elected for environmental, affordable housing and support for local business and residentials to slow down the deterioration of Aspen due to the development of commercial and residential properties. Today, we take a step in that direction.”
The council heard well over an hour of public comment on Tuesday night and concerns from those who spoke about the number of demolition allotments that full-time residents could receive. Before the vote, city staff presented various options to the council that could benefit longtime locals interested in redeveloping their properties.
The first option was to utilize the system as previously proposed by Ordinance 13 — a multiyear allotment with an appeal in the Growth Management Quota System — which staff recommended. The second option was to create a new multiyear allotment path that would have minimal review criteria for “resident locals.” And the third was similar to the second option but allowed the additional two allotments for longtime locals that was ultimately supported.
The options stemmed from public comment on Tuesday that favored an option for longtime residents, but Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he was wary of creating a special group of people who would be eligible for additional allotments.
“Earlier on Tuesday, we heard comments about how people working for the city and getting 505-fund housing creates a special group of people, and then later on a couple of hours later, we’re being asked by longtime locals to create a special group of people for those that have lived in the community,” Hauenstein said. “There’s an irony and a conflict in values here. So by creating a special group of people that have lived in their house for 35 years, I can see value to that, but it also does exactly what was objected to earlier.”
While Ordinance 13 received five votes in support of passage, council members disagreed on the language of the amendment, which was altered after a motion by Councilman Skippy Mesirow failed. After all five council members expressed support for the third option, Mesirow suggested altering the language to six allotments a year plus one, which he said he saw as a compromise.
“I do feel that [this] will create an outcome that we all know we say we don’t want,” he said. “While I would’ve preferred [option one], I want to be clear with council on all of this work, and so I would ask, ‘Can we compromise?’ And go at least not eight, but seven, so one additional rather than two.”
Councilman John Doyle was the sole member of council to agree with Mesirow, saying he felt it would do more to reduce the amount of demolition in the community. Torre, along with council members Hauenstein and Rachel Richards, preferred to stick with the two additional allotments.
“I think you’re almost immediately going to have special review meetings, and the people who are about to get caught the most in it are the locals,” Richards said. “I’ve really been listening to the public and I’ve been thinking about our prior work sessions and how we went about selecting the numbers. And the other [thing] is simply I don’t believe that last year was necessarily that much of a one-off.”
After the failed vote, council members voted again on the original third option, which passed. With the exception of the number of demolition allotments, Ordinance 13 remained unchanged. The legislation will regulate demolition, affordable housing mitigation, and additional affordable housing opportunities, and will include an administrative review process for 100% deed-restricted, affordable housing projects that are otherwise fully compliant with the land use code.
The moratorium on residential development sunsets on Aug. 8, after which the new legislation will be put into effect. More information on the moratorium can be found at aspencommunityvoice.com.