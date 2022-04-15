Aspen City Council gave the green light on Tuesday to add $42.8 million to the 2022 budget during a spring supplemental review.
The increase in funds brings the total budget for the year to $211.3 million and will be used to cover things like additional full-time employees, operating and capital needs, technical adjustments and departmental savings. The budget was originally approved by the council in November, and council members unanimously approved the supplemental on first reading on Tuesday.
The $42.8 million increase is largely made up of capital funding requests totaling $30.8 million, $14 million of which will go towards completion of the Burlingame Phase 3 project. Budget Manager Andrew Kramer told the council that Burlingame was the largest request of the capital program, and the remainder was allocated to smaller projects.
“The majority of this is actually related to just a small handful of items,” Kramer said. “In general, capital makes up the largest portion of that, and the majority of those are carry-forwards of projects that this council has already reviewed and approved in previous budgets.We just need authority to continue doing those.”
Other ongoing capital projects included a traffic counter at Power Plant Road, new golf shop fixtures and water place housing boilers. Departments asked for $3.4 million for about 24 projects in capital adjustments, the majority of which were large.
“Our capital projects are becoming much more expensive to complete,” Kramer said. “In general, most of these represent just increased costs. They’re not scope changes, per se, they’re just — we needed to have more money in order to complete the project that we presented to you all.”
Several items in the spring supplemental were also related to the council’s top priorities for the year — affordable housing, child care capacity and greenhouse gas reductions — including Burlingame Phase 3, new child care centers at Burlingame and Colorado Mountain College, building IQ and a new electric vehicle charging station in the Rio Grande garage.
The supplemental also included requests for three new FTEs, including a new planner in the community development department, a maintenance mechanic and an arts programming director at the Red Brick Center. In the general fund, staff also asked for a one-time placeholder funding for the creation of a new short-term rental compliance program.
“I really appreciate this being in here because it starts to show the potential of appropriate fee levels to cover administrative costs and city burden,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said of the compliance program. “I think that we might want to footnote that as revenues come in. Perhaps the general fund that’s paying for it now can be repaid.”
Richards also said she would like to see more information from the city about the maintenance of housing units, which she said could help her in her role on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board as they continue to examine the conditions of homes for sale.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity for us to have a case study of what it takes for us to maintain the housing in the condition that we would expect to sell it to someone else over a 25-year time period,” she said. “I think it would be very illustrative of our own expectations of people who we are selling units to, perhaps at category twos and threes in the lower end in the future, or particularly some of our older conversion projects that were very old or mobile homes.”
The council also supported adding $550,000 for compensation and classification for the remainder of the year. Those funds will be used to increase pay rates for all city employees.
Staff will return to the council in the near future for a second reading of the ordinance before the changes to the budget are made.