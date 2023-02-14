The Council Chambers at Aspen City Hall were filled with Aspen residents at Monday’s Aspen City Council work session as concerned community members waited to hear the city’s update on the New Castle Creek Bridge project and the council’s decisions on next steps.
City staff presented results from the 2022 public outreach campaign and asked the council for feedback on the project’s next phase, which would include more community communication and hiring an engineering firm to help the project move into the design process. The council was supportive of the former, but asked staff to hold off on the latter.
“Some people in the community asked, ‘Why do we have to talk about this again?’ And then other people in the community asked, ‘Why is the city still talking about this? Will you just go ahead and build the bridge?’ That is absolutely the range of sentiments,” said Diane Foster, assistant city manager.
Foster said there are two reasons why the city feels that now is the time to readdress the bridge: first, the bridge is nearing the end of its useful life and although it is currently safe to use, it was not designed to sustain the volume of traffic that uses it on a daily basis. The bridge was built in 1961 and designed for a 75-year life. Second, increased wildfire risk has presented a need for additional evacuation routes.
When it came to community feedback, Foster said the city heard from a range of people who did not support the project, supported a different project or supported the Preferred Alternative, as the project is named in the 1998 Record of Decision.
“One audience that we don’t have up here — and that we actually realized in our rehearsal was an audience we talked to but I don’t have it on this slide — and that is directly impacted commuters,” Foster said. “Most of those wanted a new bridge, some wanted the Preferred Alternative as is, and others wanted the solution that would solve traffic for single occupancy vehicles.”
Foster also noted that the city has heard feedback from multiple groups of residents who support different solutions or aspects of the Preferred Alternative. One such group, known as the Friends of Castle Creek, is a group of Aspenites who are opposed to the Preferred Alternative and created a document to provide more information about the project. The document says that not only will the Preferred Alternative do little to expedite traffic coming in and out of town and negatively impact the Marolt/Thomas Open Space, but it is also not the best option.
The group suggests reopening the conversation, which has not been done since the mid-1990s, this year to consider other alternatives and “explore ways to replace the existing Castle Creek Bridge with a safer and more useful structure that can accommodate three lanes.” Other suggestions included a pedestrian underpass at the 8th Street and Hallam Street bus stop, a roundabout at Cemetery Lane and another bridge where Smuggler Street becomes Power Plant Road.
In the next phase of the project, the city would transition from an informational to a responsive outreach format, meaning that the city would still communicate with citizens who reached out, but would not necessarily hold open houses or events. The council said they supported as much additional community outreach as possible and asked staff to continue engaging with the public.
Council members were also ultimately supportive of answering some of the community’s larger questions before moving forward with selecting a response to a request for proposals or approving project funding. They said that there seemed to be many lingering questions and requested more information about options that would allow the S-curves to remain in use, incorporating pieces of the Aspen Institute Mobility Study — a 2017 document meant to create a vision for transportation and mobility in the upper Roaring Fork Valley by 2035 — existing emergency evacuation plans and information from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“My ultimate goal here is to give our community a choice,” Mayor Torre said. “So regardless of what I think or what I feel or what I want, what I want to get to is giving our community the ability to choose their future and their direction.”
Staff will return to a future council meeting with more information and to seek feedback on how to move forward with a community dialogue before the schematic design process. The conversation will most likely be brought back after the next city council is sworn in following the March 7 municipal election.
In the meantime, Torre encouraged community members to continue reaching out to the city and the council with feedback and questions. Questions about the project can be answered via email at castlecreekbridge@gmail.com, and more information is available at castlecreekbridge.com.