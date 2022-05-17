Aspen City Council had a chance at its Monday work session to give feedback on the complete schematic design of the Lumberyard project before it moves into the development application process.
In April, council members supported reducing the unit count and moving some of the parking spaces above ground. The updated design plan includes 277 units total and 467 bedrooms — 11 more than the proposed “elbow room” plan that developers presented to the council last month — and 50% of the 425 parking spaces on the surface level. Council members also supported prioritizing the bedroom count over building height.
Laura Dougherty, a project manager with developer Cushing Terrell, said that the unit mix was a key factor that the design team took away from the council’s previous feedback.
“We talked a lot about unit mix when we were here last,” she said. “Really what we heard was pushing that unit mix to increase the number of units — particularly looking at three-bedroom units in the ownership building — to get us to maintain our livability on-site with what we’d achieved with some of the moves in ‘elbow room,’ but really re-looking at that unit count.”
Council members ultimately supported the general direction of the project, but differed somewhat on their visions of the project’s aesthetics. Mayor Torre said he would still be in favor of eliminating some fourth-floor units to improve the design, but other members of the council said they were comfortable with the current plan and didn’t want to see any units lost.
“My goal would be to have as many people living here as we can and not have unused space,” said Councilman Skippy Mesirow. “I absolutely do not support even the reduction of one more unit from this thing at this point.”
Throughout the presentation, council members also brought up concerns about parking, circulation and transit, financing and trash. Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who joined the meeting virtually, urged the developers to think about how to manage trash collection sites.
“I’m just trying to think about what a trash collection area in one building that has a hundred units in it or a little less than that, x-many bedrooms, really looks like at the end of one day, and how many collection spots a building should have, and how you deal with odor issues if they’re collected interiorly,” she said. “That’s really a pretty big issue.”
Richards also asked the developers to consider dog regulations and that it may be difficult to disallow dogs across the board, such as service dogs or comfort animals.
Torre asked for more information on the number of unrelated people that could be allowed to live in a unit. The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority allows up to two people in a two-bedroom unit to be unrelated. Despite his unanswered questions, Torre said he was supportive of the project’s direction overall.
“This is difficult for me,” he said. “A large-scale development like this, the impacts that are going to come along with it, are counter, kind of, to a lot of what I do as a person and as a being, but I recognize our housing crisis, our community crisis and our workforce crisis, and those three are enough for me to support this project going forward even with the challenges and impacts that it may bring.”
The design team will return to the Council table on June 3 with a final schematic design plan. Dougherty said that the project is still on track to meet its timeline. After the final design plan is approved, the project will move into the development and land use application process, and construction is planned to begin in 2024.