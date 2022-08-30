Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November.
Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
“Trying to estimate what the tax would bring in under these percentages, we have to make a ton of assumptions,” Strecker said. “There’s a lot of unknowns until we really have all the permits come in the door and we are able to assess each property and what it would actually qualify for.”
Staff estimated that the tax would bring in $9.1 million in 2024, although Strecker noted that that number was correlated to the proposed resolution and not what was ultimately adopted by the council.
Following the unanimous vote, the resolution will set the tax to go into effect on May 1, 2023, if approved by voters. Under the tax, lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs would levy an additional 5% tax on the cost of a nightly stay, and classic STRs would levy an additional 10%. The council also supported splitting the tax so that 70% of the collected revenue would be dedicated to affordable housing, while the remaining 30% would go toward environmental and infrastructure repair and maintenance needs.
The resolution was approved in a 4-0 vote, as Councilman Skippy Mesirow was absent from the meeting.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards was the one to suggest bringing the tax on lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs to an even 5%, saying it would reduce and simplify things.
“I would say that 5% is significantly lower than the 13.4% that the public was polled on and felt would probably be appropriate,” Richards said. “I believe we are at a point at which we have so many commercial lodging properties — even if they are or were traditional lodging accommodations — that pay residential property tax rates while expecting community services to serve and satisfy their commercial-revenue generation and their guests’ expectations that the resort support infrastructure we have is at a breaking point. And that’s not just talking about housing.”
Mayor Torre and Councilman John Doyle agreed with Richards on many points, but Councilman Ward Hauenstein pushed for lowering the tax rate on lodges and owner-occupied properties further. He asked his fellow council members to consider taxing classic STRs in the core that have traditionally served as lodges for decades at a lower rate, and to consider dropping 1% from the lodges and adding a couple more percentage points onto the classics.
Ultimately, though, Hauenstein said he would support the resolution that his fellow council members preferred.
“I feel that this is not a perfect answer to the questions. I think it could be more surgical, but I think it’s a really good step in the right direction,” he said. “I will support this, but I do think that it’s not perfect — and I would’ve liked to see a lower tax for some of those [classics] that are in the lodge districts, but I see no support here.”
The resolution did not require a second reading and will proceed directly to the ballot. The tax question will not come back to the council table for public discussion until after the Nov. 8 election.