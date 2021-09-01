Aspen City Council voted on Tuesday to pass an amendment to the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax and put a question on the November ballot that would propose redistributing some of the funds.
The proposed ordinance would ensure continued funding for the Wheeler Opera House, remove the cap for arts and culture grants and allow dollars from the WRETT to fund operations at the Red Brick Center, according to a memorandum. Council members all expressed support for posing the ballot question at some time, but councilmembers Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein disagreed that it belongs on this November’s ballot.
Richards said that a survey the city sent to residents earlier this summer came back with results that did not guarantee a ballot measure would succeed, and that the city should wait until November 2022 to move forward.
“The same issue is going to exist in the future for the Wheeler,” she said. “It doesn’t go away because we don’t have a ballot question in 2021.”
Mayor Torre disagreed, saying that Aspen voters should be allowed to decide on the matter. He asked his fellow council members to have an open mind.
With councilmember Skippy Mesirow absent and out of town, the four-member council was split 2-2 on a motion to deny passage of the ordinance. Torre and Councilmember John Doyle voted against. Doyle said that he was uncomfortable with a vote that did not include a full council and wanted to wait until Mesirow could weigh in.
“I’m disappointed in us,” Torre said. “This gives us the flexibility to achieve a lot. I would love to put a question in front of (the voters) and ask them.”
Several members of Aspen’s arts community joined the meeting during the public hearing portion. They assured council that whenever the time came to put the issue on the ballot, they would be fully supportive.
“Our main message to council at this point is this question needs to be brought to the voters and that cap needs to go away for 100,000 million reasons,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass president and CEO Jim Horowitz said. “We can’t fight that survey, we can’t fight COVID… but we’re ready to support the council and we’ll keep working on this so hopefully by 2022 we’re ready to do this.”
After the vote and an hour of discussion and public comment, Mesirow joined the meeting from afar via WebEx to weigh in. Council supported moving forward with a vote without delaying the issue any further, and the question passed 3-2, with Richards and Hauenstein against.