Aspen City Council members directed staff at their Monday work session to prepare a resolution that will define the city’s efforts to continue a COVID-19 program that allowed some downtown businesses to utilize right-of-way activations usually designated for parking to extend their operations.
The program, referred to as the Winter in Aspen Vitality for the 2021-22 winter season, is set to expire on Oct. 31. Following a Sept. 7 work session at which council gave staff direction on whether to continue the program — which by now has been in effect for 18 months — the council discussed seven aspects of the program that staff asked for direction on.
Staff recommended that two of these items — activations on sidewalks and short-term retail activations, such as the structures at Aspen Tap and Skye Gallery — sunset on Oct. 31, which the council supported. Councilmembers also supported expiring the use of activations in parking spaces on Oct. 31, continuing activations on walking malls for restaurants for a fee, and allowing structures on private property to remain in place until May 1, 2022.
What council struggled with was the exact amount the city should charge businesses for parking spaces used for takeout and pickup orders and how many spaces a business should be allowed, as well as whether any temporary structures such as tents set up on the streets should be fully enclosed.
Parking and Downtown Services Director Mitch Osur said that there are currently 18 spaces being used as takeout parking spaces by restaurants, and most restaurants that requested takeout spaces have two, but some only have one. Council members said they would like to see restaurants take down the “reserved parking” signs when they are not open so members of the public can use the spaces, which doesn’t always happen.
Staff recommended charging $4.43 per square foot, but Mayor Torre said he didn’t see how that could be made equitable.
“I don’t see how you make this equitable. I don’t see how you spread this across,” Torre said. “If our goal is to facilitate the pickup of foods to go because we have limited capacity indoors and COVID precautions, then I would say at the end of every block, we should have a spot that people can use to get in and get out. The fee, I’m not really attached to the fee. I just don’t see how it gets applied across the board.”
Council ultimately supported charging the same rate as a construction space, which is $0.59 per square foot. Officials also supported having one takeout space per block where there is a restaurant located.
As for activations in the right-of-ways on the streets, councilmembers agreed with staff that existing structures at Meat and Cheese, the Creperie and Kemo Sabe should remain in place until next May, that no new ones should be allowed and that they should be subject to GMQs — Growth Management Quota System — and temporary encroachment fees.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said he was concerned about any tent structures being heated by gas, especially fully enclosed ones. Community Development Director Phillip Supino assured him that natural gas is not allowed by the city.
“From an energy use standpoint, obviously the tighter the envelope, the better it is,” Councilmember Skippy Mesirow added. “But I do think we have to recognize — even though I don’t think it’s super likely — we may end up back in a COVID situation, where the balance of that interest versus public safety moves, and so having these structures set up in such a way that there is an opportunity to transition to an open third wall I think would just be smart.”
Following the direction given Monday, staff will return to Council before Oct. 31 with a draft of a resolution to be adopted by the council.