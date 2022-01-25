The Aspen City Council received an update Monday on efforts to achieve increased capacity for local child care operations.
Kids First Director Shirley Ritter provided information to councilmembers and laid out a work plan the city will follow over the next two years. The plan includes prioritizing increasing capacity in licensed child care facilities, recruitment and retention of qualified teachers and funding.
“We want more child care, but we also want that child care to be high-quality. It’s got to be both,” Ritter said.
Council was supportive of moving forward with the work plan, especially the goal of increasing capacity. Staff and council acknowledged the glaring issue of the number of families on waitlists for child care.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said the city has no reliable way of knowing what Aspen’s future child care needs will look like, given that a large portion of the workforce comes from downvalley and parents may choose to bring their kids upvalley to be nearer to them. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein agreed that he would like to see a better method for surveying the need for child care.
Currently, the city is seeing programs with space for 16 kids with nearly 50 families on the waitlist, Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said. Some programs have hundreds of families on their waitlists. Most families are putting their names on one to three waitlists at a maximum instead of five to six, she said, according to information from child care providers.
“I want to add scale to this,” Foster said. “We are never going to have a perfect number, but when you’re talking about a classroom that holds 12-16 kids, this is an acute need.”
The city and Colorado Mountain College in Aspen have reached an agreement to provide a classroom for a new child care space for infants. Permits have already been approved, Ritter said, and a new fence and storage shed have been installed for playground space. Other materials are on their way and construction is ongoing indoors.
According to a memorandum from Ritter, the city plans to open the space later this winter or as soon as work is completed and a child care license is in place. The city also is working with potential program operators and hopes to work with CMC to use the space as an “incubator” for training a director and providing experience in caring for infants.
Hauenstein said he would like to see the city leverage provider training to benefit Aspen’s workforce and families who will be needing child care in town.
“I really do want our efforts to increase the availability and accessibility of child care in our workforce in the Aspen area,” he said. “I want there to be an incentive and a focus on providing training for people that are going to be actually providing child care in Aspen, in Pitkin County, for the workforce in Aspen.”
Ritter said she had the same thought and said Kids First offers interns a bonus when they accept a job in child care in Pitkin County after meeting the required qualifications.
City staff also have begun the conceptual design process for a child care site at Burlingame, according to the memo, and hope to finalize the process next month, with approval from council. Kids First also hopes to apply for state funding later this year; they were not awarded when they applied in November.
Staff will continue discussions about child care funding and planning as the year progresses. Councilmembers will hear another update and offer recommendations on how to proceed at a work session on Feb. 28.
They also will consider approving the child care building at Burlingame at a regular meeting next month. Another work session on child care may be held on April 18.
The Aspen City Council’s regular meeting will be held today over WebEx at 5 p.m. Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting. A link to join can be found on the city’s website under “Current City Webcast/Meetings & Agendas.”