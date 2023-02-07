Aspen City Council discussed the futures of the Armory, Aspen’s former City Hall, and the Old Powerhouse — two historic buildings — at a work session on Monday, supporting filling the powerhouse with city offices and maximizing the space in the Armory for community uses.
City staff asked the council for feedback on next steps for both projects. Council members were largely interested in the Armory discussion, saying it would inform their decision-making on the Old Powerhouse.
In September, the council directed staff to return after the November election with more information about lease negotiations with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, feasibility of leasing more of the Armory, results of November election ballot initiatives and development of a long-term plan for the building.
In 2022, city staff also conducted two rounds of community outreach and asked the public what they would like to see in the Armory.
Jen Phelan, development manager for the city’s asset management department, said that the public overwhelmingly supported some sort of public meeting space.
“I liken it almost to a student union,” she said. “You can eat, you can go hang out, you can shop a little, whatever, catch some music — but a place that was lively, where you can go and gather.”
While the council was supportive of this vision, city staff said they did not see a project being completed before 2028, due to unclear details about financing, design, uses, etc. Council members said they would like to see the project move along as quickly as possible, given those time constraints.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she would like to better understand the meaning of a “community meeting space” and what people would like to see. She added that she did not want to see duplication of meeting spaces at the Armory and the Powerhouse and other buildings.
The meeting spaces that are already available to the public in town are in high demand, City Manager Sara Ott said.
“In our conversations with the fire department at their community meeting/boardroom that they make available, our community room at the police station and our community room at the library — they’re all in demand,” she said. “They’re in demand for HOAs, they’re in demand for small, small community gatherings focusing on locals, primarily.”
Council members also said they would like to look at alternative funding options to see what money could become available for the project as soon as possible, and that they would like the space at the Armory to be available for interim uses before project completion.
“Anytime we can produce something without having it all come from city government funds, it’s a plus to me,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “I think that definitely has an impact on the timeline. If we have more funds, we can probably do more of an accelerated timeline.”
At the Old Powerhouse, city staff proposed utilizing the upper level of the building for city office space and the lower level for community gatherings, or using the entire building for staff offices. The council was then asked to choose one of the two options, and ultimately favored the latter with the addition of an outdoor lawn where people could gather for music or other activities.
“If I have to choose one or the other — and it sounds like I do — I would move the offices out of the Armory, put them down in the Old [Powerhouse],” said Mayor Torre. “I, for years, thought the Old [Powerhouse] would be a wonderful place for community gatherings and community uses, so I was very excited about that possibility.”
Staff will return to the council chambers at a future meeting with more information about financing, design and uses for the projects.