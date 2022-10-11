The Aspen City Council supported several budget requests for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, as the affordable housing agency moves into a phase focusing on rightsizing and community engagement in 2023.
The council has held budget discussions for its three most recent work sessions, and nearly half of Monday’s four-hour agenda focused on housing. In 2021 and 2022, APCHA boasted an improved social media presence with monthly Facebook Live sessions and Spanish translation, as well as paper reduction and improved staff resilience training, according to a presentation from APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen.
Going forward into 2023, APCHA hopes to develop its rightsizing housing policy, revamp its Hometrek portal and enact a new communications plan.
“We’re always looking to improve the customer experience,” Gillen said. “We’re going to be looking to remind people what we do, who does what and what you can do in APCHA housing.”
In addition to an operating budget request of $2,638,790, Gillen also requested $99,840 in supplemental funding for a compliance manager. According to his presentation, APCHA currently has insufficient staff resources to oversee all but its most serious cases. The compliance manager would increase the number of cases evaluated and proactively work with clients to stay in good standing.
Council members were supportive of the requests, although Mayor Torre asked for more information about the compliance manager position. If the new position works out, he said it would be worth every penny to hire another employee — but he said he had concerns about the process.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who also serves on the APCHA board of directors, noted that the board has been very supportive of making sure that the housing authority is well staffed and also supports the new compliance manager position.
“Compliance is one of those major things that requires a little dedicated staff time, more than we’re doing now, perhaps, but also a certain amount of myth-busting,” she said. “You’ve heard me say before that I thought this agency has been underfunded and understaffed for a long period of time because we’re trying to keep the 50-50 balance up and not have to come in and say, ‘We need more people.’”
Gillen also asked for $515,000 in capital funding for the purchase of foreclosure units and a new scanner. APCHA’s 2023 goals are driven toward improving compliance and taking early action before situations get complex, he said.
“It’s a bit more proactive,” Gillen said. “We’ll be focusing on rightsizing and we want to improve the Hometrek experience with the client — for the community, for the customers — and we want to reach out to the community more.”
In addition to APCHA’s general budget, Gillen also discussed budgets for Smuggler, Truscott I, Truscott II, Marolt and the Aspen Country Inn neighborhoods. APCHA requested funds for capital improvement projects at Marolt to fix water-related issues, such as windows in need of replacement, and for landscaping projects at Truscott.
Council members were supportive of the requests, and Councilman John Doyle asked if there were other projects that could be done at Marolt to prevent water damage.
“It pains me when I look at houses and they don’t have overhangs,” he said. “I wonder if that might be a solution as to figure out a way to put overhangs on these roofs. It would help preserve the buildings for much longer.”
Staff said the water issues were more closely related to window damage, and the requested funds would cover the costs of window replacements.
The council will continue budget discussions for city departments next week.